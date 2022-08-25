Sony announces PlayStation 5 price increase in multiple regions

Sony, through a PS Blog post, confirmed the increase in the price of the PlayStation 5 in several regions of the world. The gaming giant has listed Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia (Pacific), Latin America and Canada as places where new retail practices can be applied.

Brazil was not mentioned directly, and so far, there is no confirmation on how this will affect the console’s trade in the country. The measure will impact both the reader version and the physical version. There will be no changes in the US.

According to Sony, the increase in the price of the PlayStation 5 was due to the economic challenges of the moment, and cited global inflation as one of the adversities for making the decision. In Europe, the price of the console will rise by around 50 euros.

This practice in retail is immediate, according to the publication.

In addition to announcing the PlayStation 5 price increase, Sony talks about console availability

Sony and other companies in the market have been dealing with a shortage of components for the production of electronic devices in the market. In addition to talking about the increase in the price of the PlayStation 5, the publisher talked about the supply of the console on the market:

While this price increase is a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our priority remains to improve the PS5 supply situation so that as many gamers as possible can experience all that the PS5 offers. and what is yet to come.

So far, PlayStation Brasil has not talked about a new pricing practice in our country. Stay tuned here at MyPS for more updates.