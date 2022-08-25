Sony announces price increase on PS5 in several markets around the world

Facebook

The text below was published on PlayStation.Blog.

The global economic environment is a challenge that many of you around the world are undoubtedly facing. We are seeing high rates of global inflation, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure across many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE made the difficult decision to increase the PlayStation 5 Recommended Retail Price (RRP) in select markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America ( LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.

The amounts below are effective immediately unless otherwise stated.*

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – €549.99 PS5 Digital Edition – €449.99



UK PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – £479.99 PS5 Digital Edition – £389.99



Japan (as of September 15, 2022) PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – ¥54,980 yen PS5 Digital Edition – ¥44,980 yen



China PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – ¥4,299 yuan PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,499 Yuan



Australia PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – AUD $799.95 PS5 Digital Edition – AUD$649.95



Mexico PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – MXN $14,999 PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,499



Canada PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive – CAD $649.99 PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $519.99



While this price increase is a necessity, given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business, our top priority remains to improve the PS5’s supply situation so that as many gamers as possible can experience everything that the PS5 has. offers and what is yet to come.

Thank you for your continued support.

*Select EMEA, APAC and LATAM markets not listed above may also receive price increases. Please check with your local dealer.

And Brazil?

As you can see from the text above from PlayStation.Blog, Brazil is not listed, but it is part of LATAM (Latin America) and it is necessary to wait for an official statement from PlayStation Brasil.

Meanwhile, Amazon has both the PS5 and the Horizon Forbidden West bundle in stock, priced at R$4499.90 so far.