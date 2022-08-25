Soybeans: Bullish Movement Continues in Chicago on Wednesday and Focus Continues on…

The upward movement for soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange continues this Wednesday (24) and the main contracts had another day of double-digit gains. Around 8:00 am ET, prices rose from 9.25 to 15.25 points, with the strongest highs being recorded in the closest contracts, taking November to $14.76 a bushel.

A combination of weather concerns and the completion of the new US crop with signs of more avid demand for soybeans from China give rise to this week’s rally. Yesterday, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) reported a new sale of 110 thousand tons of the oilseed to the Asian nation and the market speculates more volumes being negotiated.

Likewise, new data coming in from the Pro Farmer Crop Tour – which has already passed through South Dakota, Ohio and Nebraska – also supports prices by signaling not-so-good conditions for soybean and corn crops. Thus, still in the CBOT corn and wheat also rise this Wednesday.

In parallel, attention remains on the cases of Covid-19 in China, the war between Russia and Ukraine – which is now six months old – and the economic macro scenario and fears caused by recession and inflation.

See how the market closed this Tuesday: