Stallone was caught off guard by filing for divorce – after heated fight over new dog, says TMZ – Monet

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

The celebrity world was shocked by the bombshell news of the end of the 25-year marriage between Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone. And, according to TMZ, the 76-year-old actor himself was shocked when he learned of his wife’s request in court.

According to the US website this Wednesday (24), the couple had a nasty fight over a disagreement over having another dog. The ‘Rocky Balboa’ actor wanted to get another dog, now of the Rottweiler breed, for the protection of the family, while Jennifer did not want at all.

Sources connected to the couple said that no one gave in – and that things got pretty ugly. Despite all that, it didn’t seem like anything related to the end of marriage.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin in the photo where they celebrate their 23 years of marriage (Photo: Instagram)

Stallone decided to take a chance and caught the dog anyway, which he called Dwight, and even published posts with his new friend. He just needed to agree with Jennifer Flavin, who had already shown that she didn’t want to.

It turns out that Sylvester Stallone was filming in Oklahoma when he was caught off guard by the divorce news. TMZ highlights the term “shocked” twice to describe the actor’s reaction, who was sure they would sort themselves out.

Rumors of the split started after the actor covered his wife’s face that he sported on his arm and drew a picture of his late dog Butkus instead. The change was revealed by the Daily Mail on Monday (22), while the official request for divorce was made last Friday (19).

Sylvester Stallone immortalized the face of his inseparable dog Butkus in a tattoo (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

The sources told TMZ that there was no evidence of this war culminating in the couple’s divorce. The family even got together on July 30th to celebrate the birthday of the actor’s brother, Frank Stallone.

Also to TMZ, the actor’s rep shared a statement from him: “I love my family. We are addressing these personal issues in a friendly and private manner.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

In the divorce documents, Jennifer accuses the star of hiding marital assets, something he denies.

To make matters worse, Sylvester Stallone, his wife and daughters were filming a 10-episode reality show. Only the last chapter was left, and the fate is now uncertain.

Married since 1997, they share three girls: Sophia, 25; Sistine, 24; and Scarlet, 20.

Sylvester Stallone and his three daughters: Sistine, Scarlet and Sophia (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

