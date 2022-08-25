Stock is on edge, warns Bank of America – Money Times

O bank of america reiterated its neutral recommendation for the role of sky (CIEL3), with a target price of BRL 5.60, a potential drop of 3.2% compared to the last closing.

According to the bank, after a 164% jump in the year, the shares reached the top and now have limited upside potential.

New CEO of Cielo

Last Tuesday night (23), the sky announced that Estanislau Bassols will assume the position of CEO, after the departure of Mr. Gustavo Sousa on August 3rd. The executive worked at Mastercard Brasil, SKY and VR Benefits.

O BofA recalls that Bassols has no history with the controlling banks — Bradesco (BBDC4) and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) — , probably representing a “middle ground” to avoid conflicts between the members of the controlling group.

Despite market optimism about the name (the stock rose 4.68% in this session), the BofA states that Bassols will be the company’s fourth CEO in the last four years, demonstrating a lack of continuity at a challenging time for the sector.

The analysts of Land Investments they say the new CEO gives sky should add a maintenance aspect to the group, on the way to recovering the company’s growth in recent years.

Chinchilla and Novaes recall that the choice of the new CEO was carried out by the company’s boardas a conciliatory option, “since it has no connections with either of the two controlling banks, Bradesco and Bank of Brazil. who sometimes have different views on the business”.

In September, the board of directors of sky will meet once again to deliberate on the election of the executive to the position.

Effective tenure will occur after the approval of the Central bank, and until then, Renata Andrade Daltro dos Santos, who has been an employee of the company for eleven years and commercial vice president for large accounts, will continue to occupy the position.

