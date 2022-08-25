Streets closed for event with Bolsonaro and accidents tie a knot in BH traffic

Traffic in Belo Horizonte, this Wednesday (24), has challenged the patience of drivers. In the midst of interdictions and accidents, which occurred on the main roads of the city, there is a lot of slowness on the way.

In the afternoon, the main bottleneck faced was in the Pampulha region, where several roads were closed due to a motorcycle company that has the participation of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The roads were only released, according to BHTrans, around 5:20 pm.

– Av. Otacílio Negrão de Lima, between Cremona and Dom Orione avenues;

– Rua Versília, between Rua Calabria and Av. Otacílio Negrao de Lima;

– Rua Expedicionário Celso Racioppi, between Rua Calabria and Av. Otacílio Negrao de Lima.

According to the Waze app, the closures mainly impact traffic on Antônio Carlos Avenue, where the average speed this afternoon reaches 21 km/h, towards Pampulha.

On Cristiano Machado Avenue, towards the center, the problem was caused by an accident, which blocked a lane of the Lagoinha tunnel. The average speed on the road is 20 km/h. The accident occurred around 2:30 pm and the road was only reopened at 4 pm.

Via released.

Chaos around Praça da Liberdade

At around 5 pm, President Bolsonaro and his supporters arrived at Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region of the capital. Due to the political event, BHTrans blocked Avenida Bias Fortes between Rua da Bahia and Avenida Brasil.

Because of this, drivers passing through the region face chaotic traffic in the late afternoon of this Wednesday. The traffic jam on Avenida Bias Fortes is already reaching the Helena Greco viaduct. The reflections reach several roads around Praça da Liberdade, even impacting Avenida do Contorno.

