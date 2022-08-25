SUV fever: Brazilian pays up to BRL 36,000 more for a fashionable car – 08/25/2022

Unsurprisingly, SUVs have taken over the Brazilian market. In addition to being a worldwide design trend, the more robust appearance convinces the consumer that they are more valuable, an incentive for automakers to produce more and more models of this type. Added to this are the poor conditions of the roads and the passion of Brazilians for being in fashion: we have a formula for success.

Having a taller car, with easy access for people and luggage, an elevated driving position and a design that follows the trend of the moment has been so important that the public pays for an SUV up to R$ 36 thousand more than they would pay for a sedan. equivalent of the same brand, with the same mechanical set and similar equipment list.

To soften the glaring difference, automakers add to the utility more items, such as a larger multimedia center, but hardly anything worth the price difference between the two models.

SUVs x sedans

On the rise for decades, sedans lost their reign to SUVs as “family cars.” More practical for everyday use, SUVs come out ahead in terms of access – the elderly, children and overweight people find it easier to get out and in an SUV than low sedans. Another advantage is the height in relation to the ground, which gives more security to the consumer when passing through the terrible Brazilian roads.

On the other hand, sedans are more stable, have better weight distribution and better aerodynamics, so they are also more economical than SUVs. Another high point is space: it is superior both inside and in the trunk.

Here are four cases where you need to stretch your budget to take an SUV home:

Volkswagen T-Cross – Virtus

Volkswagen T-Cross Image: Disclosure

Produced under the same MQB platform, T-Cross and Virtus are equipped, in the Comfortline version, with a 1.0 TSI engine with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm of torque associated with a six-speed automatic transmission. While the SUV has space to accommodate 373 liters in the trunk, the sedan takes 521 liters.

Volkswagen Virtus Image: Photo: Volkswagen | Disclosure

In this finishing version, the Virtus costs R$113,880.00, while its “brother” costs R$150,590.00, a difference of R$36,710. The SUV’s equipment list is more generous, however, even the top-of-the-line Virtus option – with a 150 horsepower 1.4-liter turbo engine, is cheaper than the T-Cross’s intermediate, costing BRL 149,020.00.

Honda HR-V – City

Honda HR-V Image: Disclosure

The recently released HR-V and City Sedan also share the same platform and mechanical package. Both use, in the entry versions, the 1.5-liter naturally aspirated engine with 126 hp at 6,200 rpm and maximum torque of 15.8 kgfm, associated with a CVT gearbox. The interior finish and equipment level are very similar, but there is a glaring difference: there are 354 liters of trunk for the SUV and 510 for the sedan.

Honda City Image: Marcos Camargo/UOL

While the City, in the entry-level EX version, costs R$113,200, the HR-V sells for R$142,500, a difference of R$29,300.

Toyota Corolla Cross – Corolla

Toyota Corolla Cross Image: Photo: Toyota | Disclosure

Contrary to what many think, Corolla Cross and Corolla are not the same car with different bodies. The designs are individual, but the SUV was intended to be an option for sedan customers to stay with the brand. They use the same platform and the same mechanical set – 2.0 engine with 177 hp and 21.4 kgfm of torque and CVT gearbox or flex-hybrid propulsion – but they have their individualities.

Toyota Corolla Image: Disclosure

While the sedan has a handy parking brake, the Cross has it on the foot. In addition, the veteran has a multilink rear suspension superior to the torsion axle used in the SUV. The difference in the trunk is not scary, the sedan has 470 liters and the SUV 440 liters. In the equivalent configurations XEi (sedan) and XRE (SUV), the models cost BRL 153,190.00 and BRL 171,990.00, respectively. A difference of R$ 18,800.

Nissan Kicks – Versa

Nissan Kicks Image: Disclosure/Nissan

There’s no denying that the current version of Versa was inspired by Kicks. With a very similar interior, the Japanese are mounted on the Nissan V platform and equipped with a 1.6 aspirated engine with 114 hp and 15.5 kgfm of torque combined with a CVT gearbox.

Nissan Versa Image: Disclosure

The choice between the two is up to the bodywork, since not even the discrepancy of the trunk is impressive: there are 432 for the SUV versus 482 for the sedan. In terms of price, distinctions speak louder: the Versa’s Sense CVT entry configuration costs R$101,330, while the Kicks starts at R$118,360, R$17,030 more.

