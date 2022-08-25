Sweeteners can alter gut microbiota, and that’s not good

The processed sugar found in the supermarket has become the villain of diets, because of its chemical additives. In addition, there are people who have health problems regarding glucose, using substitutes. However, when introducing a food to the menu, it is necessary to observe if its impacts are really positive.

first results

A study published in the Scientific Journal Cell showed the effect of sweeteners on the body, trying to understand if there was any intrinsic damage to the habit of using certain compounds. In this case, a change in the intestinal microbiota was identified, including in healthy people. The experiment involved volunteers who received placebo and manipulated doses of aspartame, saccharin and other mixtures.

a notable difference

Those who consumed saccharin and sucralose sachets for two weeks in a row had physiological reactions one week after the end of the experiment. In addition to disrupting the action of these microorganisms, both caused insulin resistance. This underscores the importance of following up with a doctor and with nutrition experts, if it is necessary to include them in meals.

The search for balance can be difficult for many people, but it is indispensable when well-being is at stake. If you are not diabetic, choose fruits and naturally sweet foods is usually the best option.

Less risky options

Among the variety of sweeteners available today, some have a good concentration of natural formulas, for example, stevia, which does not change the glycemic curve. Excellent in terms of the ability to add a sweet taste to foods, it has not yet been shown to be as harmful as chemically elaborated formulas, although it should be ingested in moderation.

However, science continues to look for solutions that consider audiences who have dietary restrictions. Despite being, in most cases, expendable in human food, restriction results in certain social pressures. For this reason, the purchase of certain sweeteners has increased a lot in recent years, expanding the candy diet or light.

