Sylvester Stallone and wife end 25-year marriage after dog fight

Jennifer Flavin surprised the actor with the request for divorce after the arrival of the new member of the family, Dwight

Reproduction / Instagram @officialslystallone

Stallone took Rottweiler Dwight and the woman didn’t like it



the wedding of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin comes to an end after 25 years. And the reason is unusual: a big discussion about the new family dog, Dwight. The news was linked by TMZ. The fight happened because the actor wanted a Rottweiler for the protection of the family, but Jennifer preferred another breed. Sources told the US website that the discussion was “heated” and that it brought up other issues in the relationship, which were not revealed. Stallone caught the Rottweiler dog and has already posted several videos and photos with him on social media. The actor received the request of divorce while recording his new project in Oklahoma and was shocked. Earlier this week, the daily mail released images of Stallone with a tattoo of Dwight in the same spot where he had a tattoo of his wife. TMZ says that Jennifer claimed in the divorce documents that the actor was “improperly spending or moving martial money.” The actor denies the allegations.