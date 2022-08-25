Sylvester Stallone and wife split after 25 years of marriage

Actor Sylvester Stallone, 76, and Jennifer Flavin, 54, are splitting after 25 years of union, according to vehicle information Weekly.

Stallone’s rep said he shared the following message on the matter: “I love my family. We are handling these personal issues in a friendly and private manner.”

In the divorce papers, Jennifer claims that stallone transferred the couple’s monetary funds. According to TMZ, the documents say that “he engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Stallone and Jennifer had been together since 1997, and they celebrated their silver anniversary in May. “Happy 25th Anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated and patient woman means to our lives, and I just wish we had another 25! Thank you so much dear,” he said. him in honor at the time.

shaken marriage

Rumors of the marriage crisis started last week. Jennifer, who no longer followed Stallone on social media, shared a photo cuddled with her three daughters, Sophia, 25, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20. In the caption, she wrote: “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four of us forever.”

Already this Tuesday (16), the actor, who is filming in Oklahoma City, in the United States, was in the tattoo studio of Zach Perez. The reason? Cover up the tattoo of his wife’s face he’d gotten on his bicep. The tattoo was revealed by Stallone himself in 2008 and, at the time, he confessed to taking 25 hours to complete.

Instead, the actor chose to tattoo the image of Butkus, his dog in the movie “Rocky”. The tattoo artist responsible for the work had even celebrated the result, with a post on Instagram, but decided to remove the publication when asked why the design had been covered.

A rep for the actor told the Daily Mail: “Stallone had intended to update his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, incorrigible. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his ‘Rocky’ dog, Butkus”.

Another indication of the separation occurred on August 14, Jennifer’s birthday, when Stallone did not congratulate his then wife and made a publication honoring the famous pet.