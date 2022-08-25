Sylvester Stallone files for divorce from Jennifer Flavin after 25 years of marriage

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are no longer together. The actor’s marriage, famous for films like “Rambo”, “Cobra” and other classics of the 80s and 90s, was already in crisis for a few weeks, but there was never any public sign from the then couple that the relationship had come to an end. , in addition to the “tips” found by fans.

This Wednesday (24), the North American portal “TMZ” reported that Stallone and Flavin have filed divorce papers and also said that the now ex-wife of the star accuses him of transferring assets from the funds they kept together to avoid sharing. This practice is common among men who do not want to share their property when they are married in community of property, as appears to be the case with both.

Also, says the portal, Flavin wants to go back to using his maiden name, turning off the Stallone name altogether. She also unfollowed the actor on Instagram. A few days ago, she published a photo with her three daughters and vented: “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four of us forever,” fueling rumors that the marriage was over.

Actor “erased” tattoo in honor of his wife

Last week, the actor was accused of covering up a tattoo made in honor of Jennifer Flavin. With that, the 76-year-old star ended up causing several rumors that he would be separating from his wife. He used to have a tattoo of Jennifer’s face on his right shoulder, but it ended up being covered up by a picture of his dog.

Stallone’s reps then spoke about the split rumors to the Daily Mail: “Stallone intended to update his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and unfortunately hopeless. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his dog of Rocky, Butkus,” they explained.