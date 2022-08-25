Sylvester Stallone’s Marriage Is Over After a Dog Fight

Sylvester Stallone, 76, was reportedly taken by surprise when his wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, filed for divorce. According to TMZ, she ended her 25-year marriage to the actor after an intense fight caused by a new dog.

The American website pointed out that the ugly fight happened due to a disagreement about having another dog. The “Rocky Balboa” star wanted another pet, now a Rottweiler, to protect the family, but Jennifer didn’t want another pet in the house.

The two would not have given in, remaining firm to their positions. In the discussion, they brought up other issues of the couple, which provoked an intense heated clash. The source stated that the fight didn’t look like it would escalate to the end of the marriage.

The actor decided to get the dog anyway, which he named Dwight, even after his character on the show “Tulsa King”, and even released photos and videos with the animal. “So incredibly happy with my newly acquired four-legged friend. ‘Dwight’ my series character name, keep barking!” he said.

However, the woman wanted to put an end to it after he took the dog home. Stallone was recording in Oklahoma, USA, when he was taken by surprise and shocked by the divorce filing.

The marriage crisis began last week. Jennifer, who no longer followed Stallone on social media, shared a photo hugging her three daughters, 25-year-old Sophia, Sistine24, and Scarlet, 20. In the caption, she wrote: “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four of us forever.”

The separation rumors intensified after the actor covered the tattoo with the face of the then wife that he had on his right arm. Instead, he chose to draw a picture of his late dog Butkus, his dog in the movie “Rocky”. The tattoo change was reported by the Daily Mail the day before yesterday (22). The official request for divorce was made last Friday (19).

The tattoo artist responsible for the work had even celebrated the result, with a post on Instagram, but decided to remove the publication when asked why the design had been covered.

A rep for the actor told the Daily Mail: “Stallone had intended to update his wife Jennifer’s tattoo image, but the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, incorrigible. As a result, he had to cover the original image with a tattoo of his ‘Rocky’ dog, Butkus”.

Divorce

Following the announcement of the end of their marriage, Stallone’s rep said he shared the following message on the matter: “I love my family. We are handling these personal issues in a friendly and private manner.”

In the divorce papers, Jennifer alleges that Stallone transferred monetary funds from the couple. According to TMZ, the documents say that “he engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets that had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Stallone and Jennifer had been together since 1997, and they celebrated their silver anniversary in May. “Happy 25th Anniversary to my amazing wife. There are not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated and patient woman means to our lives, and I just wish we had another 25! Thank you so much dear,” he said. him in honor at the time.