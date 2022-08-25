Textor lists mishaps and makes a long defense of Luís Castro’s work at Botafogo: ‘I’m very happy with him, he’s the right guy for the project’

If you had any fans Botafogo who still asked for the resignation of the technician Luís Castro, John Textor made it clear that the chance of the Portuguese leaving is non-existent. in participation in live of the independent media on “Canal do TF” on Wednesday night (24/8), the shareholder of SAF alvinegra made a long explanation to defend the work of the Portuguese, even with the campaign below expectations in the Brazilian championship.

– The most important thing for people to understand is not just a defense of Luís Castro or the process, but understanding how we had to start. If you look at the squad, because we still don’t see big names, big stars, we tried some situations… Only three players had experience in Serie A, and to build a team to not be relegated and be competitive you have to have 27 players who know how to play the First Division. We started on 3/11, we had 30 days to assemble a team to play Serie A, it was a very short period to identify players who could be qualified to play in the First Division. We signed 10 to 12 players and even then we would still need 14 more players to have a full squad for Serie A. If you look at the squad from before… I never criticize players, but it’s obvious which players have speed, shooting speed decision making, spinning the ball, there is a clear difference between Serie A and Serie B players. Luís Castro had to join this group, with Serie A and Serie B players, win games and make the fans happy. Tchê Tchê, Lucas Fernandes, over time showed what we knew from the beginning, they are great players and would strengthen the squad. There are also players who haven’t adapted to Luís Castro’s tactical system, they haven’t been productive yet, there have been injuries… When you brought in the first 12 players and only 6 or 7 were really working at a high level, you have a problem, because you need a group of 27 players. The second window came and it gave you an opportunity to get close to this group of 27 athletes. We can be happy to bring 12 players in the first, 10 in the second window, some good players who stayed, now we are close to a group of 24, 25 players really capable of playing the First Division – began textor.

– Castro has one of the most difficult jobs you can imagine in football: 30 days to join a team, without pre-season, in the first half of the year you have half a team without qualification for Serie A, you have to leave the team ready, with a tactical system, and beat teams that have been consolidated for a few years, because Botafogo fans have very high expectations. What I find interesting is that I’ve never seen a team with so many absences per card, injuries… There are nine, ten absences per game. In the Premier League, Liverpool don’t beat teams in the middle of the table if they suddenly lose eight, nine, ten players. Not even the best teams in the world can, why expect Luís Castro to have a magic formula? Now the work is even more complicated, because he has 10 more players, some players will leave on loan to have more playing time in other clubs to value themselves, but they are changes… Ten players arriving, others leaving, it’s a complicated situation to integrate athletes,” he continued.

– I had a conversation with him where I said he has some amazing players now, but it seems that in every game there are one, two or three players breaking the system he intends. It takes time to build a system and for everyone to be loyal to that system. I am very happy with Castro, he is the right man for this role. He is a teacher, a system builder, a technician, he understands the game. Please don’t tell me the game is different here, the field is the same shape, the ball is the same size. Having to assemble all the pieces quickly, he’s just the man for the job. In the last game we had a bad start, the ball came from the left side of our defense where we are very strong, the attacker was good in the play, he was lucky, the ball hit the defender, it came back to him, this happens in the best teams. I wouldn’t change the left-back, I wouldn’t change the defender, I wouldn’t change the coach. That’s what football is,” he continued.

John Textor ended his long explanation by making it clear that he expects an improvement in Botafogo’s performance in the Brazilian Championship, but that oscillations will continue to happen.

– We don’t hire Cristiano Ronaldo, Cavani, James Rodríguez, but we set up a group with a salary between R$11 million and R$12 million per month. I think we’re going to win some games that we wouldn’t, I hope it starts this weekend, and we’re going to lose some games that we shouldn’t. All this bullshit about firing the coach… You have to give the coach time, even more so when he has to start a club, a team, structure, fields, constant changes of players, injured athletes, promoted from team B. I think it’s amazing to hear people saying that this trainer is not doing a great job. Now we have reached the second part of the season and we feel very good with the group we have put together and we really hope for better results.