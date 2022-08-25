Textor reflects on crowd pressure and sees Botafogo with chances of reaching the G-8: ‘No one is successful looking back’

In live with the independent media on “Canal do TF” on Wednesday night (24/8), the shareholder of SAF do Botafogo, John Textor, reflected on the pressure of the black-and-white crowd. Without intending to ask for a certain behavior, he explained, when questioned by the StoveNETwhich wants to make the Nilton Santos Stadium an ally.

– I’m a newbie here. I don’t want to tell the crowd how they should feel, how to behave, how to show their support, but I can say what I want for the future. I want to see an advantage of playing at home. When I arrived I saw a love for this powerful team, something that brought me to tears, it was the best of Botafogo that night. But there’s also the other side of love, which is frustration, I don’t know if it comes from several years. What I think to reflect on is: in the middle of the game, losing 1-0, cursing the coach, the players, will this help the team win? The pressure to fire Mazzuco, Castro, Brito, gets out Textor, will that help us win? When we go to the stadium, we have to make it the best place for our team to play. – replied to the journalist bernard kind.

The American businessman believes that Botafogo can still finish well Brazilian and supports the phrase Luís Castrowho said “his team doesn’t look down” when asked about the competition’s proximity to the relegation zone.

– I think he’s right. I don’t think there’s a chance of us being relegated. And I don’t say because I’m an optimist, I’m an optimist, but I think everyone needs to calm down and put emotion aside. We are improving, not every game. You take two steps forward and one step back, we see the players improving (…) I don’t think anyone is looking down. The fans are, because they’ve felt this pain before and they’re afraid of it (relegation). No one on the team is looking down, everyone is looking up. I know we all feel like we’re in the top 10. We all feel like we have a great chance to be in the top 8. No one is successful looking back. – he declared after a question from the journalist Carlos Edward Sangenetto.

– I have a little story about the crystal palace… If you told me at the beginning of the year that we would win the Manchester united, tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester city…Crystal Palace beat all those teams this year, and in the same season we tied with norwich, Burnley, which were downgraded. In the same season. I imagine what Botafogo fans would say about this season. They would probably boo us (laughs). That’s football. We’ve had great victories, some embarrassing defeats. Crystal Palace finished 12th, this year I think we have a better team – he added.

📺 Remember in the video below Luís Castro’s statement: