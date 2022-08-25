The cursed inheritance of R$ 430 billion – Opinion

The fiscal debacle that the Jair Bolsonaro government will leave as a legacy for those who win the elections could reach an unbelievable R$430 billion in 2023, equivalent to 4.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The estimate was calculated by economists Braulio Borges and Manoel Pires and is included in the August edition of the Macro Bulletin of the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV Ibre). The number includes expenses not covered in the Budget and which call into question compliance with the spending ceiling; proposals that reduce revenue and affect the primary surplus; events with a negative financial impact and that worsen the nominal deficit; and uncertainties with the potential to produce relevant impacts if they materialize. The maintenance of the Auxílio Brasil floor at R$600, the readjustment of civil service salaries and the review of discretionary expenses must exceed R$120 billion, an amount for which there is no coverage and which will require a seventh change in the ceiling and in the Constitution. for it to be made possible. Everything indicates that the burial of the current fiscal framework is a matter of time, regardless of the president who is elected.

In this context, the thesis has gained strength according to which it will be necessary to allow a temporary license to increase public spending next year while the team of the future president elaborates a new fiscal regime, an understanding that has reverberated even among economists who do not usually agree. into practically nothing. If there are disagreements about the anchor to be adopted, there is no doubt that the ceiling has ceased to serve as an austerity reference for national accounts. Here is a positive – and therefore unexpected – legacy generated by the current government: its destructive impetus has gone beyond all limits, to the point of uniting the country in the search for consensus to get it out of the hole.

as showed the Estadão, representatives of banks and investment funds are willing to accept an increase in public spending of up to R$ 70 billion in 2023. The “Group of Six”, formed by economists Bernard Appy, Pérsio Arida, Francisco Gaetani and Marcelo Medeiros, for the lawyer Carlos Ari Sundfeld and political scientist Sérgio Fausto, suggested something similar, but limited to R$100 billion, equivalent to about 1% of GDP. National Treasury technicians proposed the adoption of a targeting regime for the gross debt, like the inflation band system that guides the work of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank (BC). Former Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa defended the definition of a target for real growth in primary spending – instead of setting a target for the balance between revenues and expenditures, excluding interest on the debt. Regardless of which anchor is chosen, the fact is that it needs to signal a true commitment to fiscal credibility in the medium and long term. The FGV Ibre bulletin warns: “If this is the path to be followed, it is important to reach a good political agreement because the interest and inflation scenario still requires great care”.

A serious debate on the fiscal anchor deserves to be treated as a priority in the electoral campaign. Adopting public policies that provide dignity and a way out for millions of vulnerable families and that guarantee quality in education and health necessarily involves rescuing fiscal responsibility, without which the financing of these actions becomes impossible. One aspect to be considered in the discussions is the construction of a perennial framework, which can be followed by the government elected in October and by those who succeed it in the future, and which symbolizes the abandonment of accounting maneuvers that deceive no one. One-off primary surpluses, generated from extraordinary revenues, default on precatories and the effect of inflation on tax collection, have no impact on interest reductions. Producing a temporary deflation focused on administered prices does not convince either the voter or the market.