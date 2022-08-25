the details of the 5 wedding dresses

The fairytale story of J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s wedding seems to have no end. A month after the surprise union a month ago in Las Vegas, when Jennifer Lopez wore two wedding dresses, last weekend, there was another ceremony at the groom’s mansion in Riceboro, Georgia, on the Hampton Island reservation, which lasted three days. . And there went three more wedding dresses, none to be faulted.







Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Photo: Playback/OntheJLo.com / Them on the Red Carpet

If for an ordinary bride it is difficult to choose just one wedding look, J.Lo chose five, adding the two ceremonies. American Vogue magazine released details of the three dresses she wore last weekend, all signed by Ralph Lauren. The first one was made with over a thousand hand-applied napkins, which formed a huge ruffled tail.

Check details of each one

look 1





Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Photo: Playback/OntheJLo.com / Them on the Red Carpet

The wedding dress that the singer and actress wore during the 45-minute ceremony had over 1,000 scarves and 500 meters of fabric, according to Vogue, resulting in an “ethereal version of Ralph Lauren’s classic turtleneck dress”. The cascading ruffles were hand-sewn to create the skirt with a voluminous train and give the dress a romantic look, with a fitted body and loose sleeves applied at the back of the collar to the shoulder.





Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Photo: Playback/OntheJLo.com / Them on the Red Carpet

The bride wore a double cathedral-style veil, with one part to the beginning of the ruffles and the other to the floor, making the look even more dramatic.





Sketches of the first dress Photo: Playback/Vogue/Ralph Lauren / Them on the Red Carpet

look 2





Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Photo: Playback/OntheJLo.com / Them on the Red Carpet

Another dress worthy of a fairytale princess was the second worn by Jennifer Lopez. Made with cascading pearl chains, the Ralph Lauren gown saw 30 artisans hand-embroider the pearl chandelier-style gown and Swarovski crystal embellishments, according to Vogue magazine.





Sketches of the second dress Photo: Playback/Vogue/Ralph Lauren / Them on the Red Carpet

look 3





Jennifer Lopez wedding dress Photo: Playback/OntheJLo.com / Them on the Red Carpet

The third Ralph Lauren dress came with a mermaid silhouette and plunging neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals and a removable organza hood veil.





Sketches of the third dress Photo: Playback/Vogue/Ralph Lauren / Them on the Red Carpet

look 4

At the ceremony in Las Vegas, in mid-July, J.Lo wore a dress from the 2023 bridal collection by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, with a strapless sweetheart neckline with sleeves that come out at the same height, bodice-shaped back and skirt with a train. , which resembles a mermaid dress, but is not straight, giving the bride movement. The sensual touch is both on account of the neckline and the subtle transparency of the lace.

look 5

The other dress worn by Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas was more modest, sleeveless, slightly high crew neck and long skirt gathered at the waist. The video published on the networks shows the total look, with delicate accessories, such as earrings and bracelet, earthy makeup and loose hair with the fringe part attached to the back.