The Ibovespa shares that benefit most from a low inflation scenario

After a period of very resilient inflation, price increases are showing signs of cooling off. The July IPCA showed deflation (albeit with pressured cores), as did the August IPCA-15. The day before, Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, said that the drop in energy prices could lead to inflation falling from 9% to 5% or 4% per year.

This turn has been closely watched by investors and market analysts, including increasing debate about the rotation from value stocks (such as commodities) to growth stocks (such as retailers and techs).

With that in mind, the XP analysis team formed by equity strategist Jennie Li and quantitative analysts Julia Aquino and Thales Carmo carried out a quantitative study to identify the Brazilian assets most sensitive to inflation, as measured by the monthly variation of the IPCA.

Analysts sought to find winning stocks on both sides — those that benefit from rising inflation and those that benefit from falling prices — by analyzing the relationship between returns and the IPCA, and controlling for possible distortions by market exposure.

In the study, analysts point out that, in general, consumer discretionary companies tend to benefit more from lower inflation, while basic and financial consumption do well in the opposite scenario.

To arrive at the list of names, the team analyzed the monthly returns in the last 10 years (between June 2012 and June 2022) of the shares that are part of the Ibovespa, with the exception of some names that entered the Brazilian Stock Exchange later.

“The final 5 names are those most negatively correlated with the monthly variation of the IPCA in this period, that is, stocks that tend to have positive returns when prices fall. The more negative this Beta (how two assets are related), the stronger the effect of inflation on the securities”

Among the assets on the list that most benefited from the fall in inflation are mainly retail and consumer stocks, such as Americanas (AMER3), Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), Petz (PETZ3), Via (VIIA3) and Natura & Co (NTCO3) .

Check out the stocks that benefit the most from low inflation, according to the XP study:

XP’s retail and consumer analysts point out that growth stories suffer the most when inflation rises, and therefore tend to be in the category that perform well when prices fall.

They highlight that, in an environment of high inflation, more discretionary companies (e.g. cosmetics) and/or higher ticket categories (e.g. durable goods) tend to suffer because (i) it reduces the purchasing power of consumers , leading them to deprioritize more discretionary categories; (ii) is generally associated with rising interest rates, which in turn increase financing costs; and (iii) names related to growth and/or technology (e.g. PETZ3 and AMER3, MGLU3, VIIA3) suffer more from rising interest rates due to their longer duration profile, i.e. they are more sensitive to changes of interest rates.

“Therefore, in a scenario where the opposite occurs – falling inflation and, consequently, interest rates as well – this category of retail companies tends to show the greatest signs of recovery”, they point out.

Stocks that benefit from rising inflation

Regarding the final five names with the highest positive correlation with the monthly variation of the IPCA, the analysts point out that they belong to sectors that fulfill at least one of the three criteria: i) they manage to pass on the rise in prices; ii) can benefit from a consequent cycle of high interest rates, like banks and iii) have margin expansion with price rises, as they have contracts indexed to inflation, like shopping malls.

The listed stocks with the highest beta in relation to inflation are the following: Assaí (ASAI3), Iguatemi (IGTI11), Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Santander Brasil (SANB11) and Multiplan (MULT3).

Check out the stocks that benefit most from rising inflation, according to the XP study:

Regarding companies that sell food, such as Assaí and Carrefour, analysts point out that they can serve as protection in the midst of an inflationary environment. Although they are generally subject to disposable household income and consumer confidence indices, food retail tends to be a more defensive alternative within this space. Food is one of the categories, if not the most, necessary for human survival and, therefore, the last to be reduced. In addition, inflation is often fully passed on to prices by all companies in the segment, as they already operate with tight margins and their demand has low price elasticity.

“In addition, the Atacarejo format is even safer among the food segments, as it offers the best cost/benefit ratio and, therefore, tends to gain market share as consumers seek more affordable alternatives”, the analysts point out. Assaí is the only pure Atacarejo player on the stock exchange, while Carrefour has high exposure (about 70% of Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to the format through its banner, Atacadão.

In the case of Santander, the combination of the positive net exposure of large Brazilian banks to interest rates and its resilient and profitable financial performances often lead investors to see its shares as a safe haven during inflationary periods, according to analysts. “Additionally, Santander has the lowest trading liquidity among the incumbent banks, which can amplify the volatility in its share price”, points out XP.

Finally, with regard to malls, analysts point out that the high inflation has a positive impact on Multiplan and Iguatemi’s rents, since rental revenue, which represents between 70% and 80% of total revenue, is linked to the IGP-DI and IGP-M. This leads investors to see them as a hedge (protection) during periods of high inflation. “Furthermore, inflation also benefits mall owners because replacement costs increase, which should benefit mall owners. valuation of the portfolio”, they evaluate.

However, it is worth noting that shopping malls are also an investment case in times of cooling down of inflation and, consequently, a subsequent fall in the Selic, with JPMorgan having raised its recommendation for Iguatemi and brMalls (BRML3) with an eye on the low interest rate scenario. Analysts point out that lower interest rates would benefit the sector through the multiple adjustment and higher cash flow measured by the FFO (Funds From Operations).

