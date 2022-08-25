The Last of Us Part I launch trailer released

Sony released, this Wednesday morning (24), the launch trailer for The Last of Us Part I, remake of the title released in 2013 for PS3. In the content, it is possible to remember classic scenes that marked the game – but with beautiful graphics.

Early on, Joel tortures David for information on the whereabouts of Ellie, who had been kidnapped by the leader of a group of cannibals. As the video progresses, fans can also notice the renovations made for the PS5, such as the presence of 3D audio. Watch:

Sony continues to promote the remake. Last Tuesday (23), the Japanese company had already released a video about the game, where it detailed how DualSense technologies will impact gameplay in the Left Behind DLC — more specifically in a scene in which Ellie and Rily duel with guns. Water.

The Last of Us Part I will arrive on PlayStation 5 on September 2, 2022. A PC version is still in development, but no release date has been set.

Book The Last of Us Part I

Pre-orders for the Naughty Dog game continue on Amazon. There, you can get the physical media of the title with a 12% discount (in cash) — from R$349.90 to R$289.52. Prime customers do not pay shipping.

What are your expectations for the game? Have you secured your copy yet? Comment in the session below!