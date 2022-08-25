The papers for those who want to escape state-owned companies in the elections – Money Times

The performance of the shares of Petrobras (PETR4) It’s from Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) in the year breaks the perception that, in times of election, investors end up running from state-owned.

Petrobras shares are up by 18% in 2022. The positive performance is mainly based on fat dividends of the company.

At the end of July, the oil company surprised the market by announcing the distribution of R$ 6.73 per share in dividends, with the first installment, in the amount of R$ 3.366002 per outstanding preferred and common share, to be paid in August 31, and the second, in the amount of R$ 3.366001 per preferred and common share, on September 20.

Banco do Brasil’s shares are surfing the same positive tide, reaching gains superior to those of Petrobras, of 41%. The bank was the positive highlight of the sector in the second quarter earnings season, after presenting a profit of R$ 7.8 billion. The company also announced the payment of more than R$2 billion in dividends and interest on equity (JCP).

State risk priced

One of the main concerns of the market about non-privatized companies is the factor “state risk“. As much as they see the shares of Petrobras and Banco do Brasil already pricing in a good part of the elections, market analysts believe that the presidential race should still affect the papers, causing high volatility in the short term.

Guilherme Gentile, head of analysis at Dividendos.Me, says that, regardless of the electoral scenario, investors should limit their portfolio to a defined percentage of exposure to state-owned companies (around 20% at most).

For Bruno Komura, an analyst at Ouro Preto Investimentos, with the prices currently being negotiated, Petrobras and Banco do Brasil shares can withstand “quite a lot of disrespect”, and that is why they are good to have in the portfolio – but not as the main positions.

Warren’s analysis team puts more trust in Petrobras and Banco do Brasil – more specifically, in the State-Owned Companies Act.

“We have seen the current government try to interfere in Petrobras’ pricing policy and fail several times. So, we don’t see a great need for risk protection associated with these companies”, explains Gustavo Pazos, an analyst at the brokerage and investment manager.

Even so, for those who fear the impact of the elections on the stock exchange and want to avoid the additional volatility of state-owned company shares, the specialist reveals sectors in which investors can seek shelter.

Discount on the Stock Exchange

For investors who are concerned about the effects of the electoral race on investments, Pazos recalls that, at such times, it is worth focusing on sectors that are characteristically more defensive, such as Bank officer it’s the electric.

“They tend to be more resilient compared to sensitive sectors, such as retail and construction”, he comments.

According to the analyst, other banks are good choices for those who want to replace Banco do Brasil and escape government risk.

Pazos shows a preference for Itau (ITUB4), considered the “highest quality player” within the segment, but highlights that the valuation of Banco do Brasil is “extremely depreciated”.

“The bank carries a discount, it always has”, says Pazos, about BB.

“The bank carries a discount due to the fact that it is a state-owned company, of being at the mercy of a pen, as well as from an inefficiency point of view. But much of that inefficiency is now behind us. It is not the reality of the bank today”, completes the analyst.

Komura, from Ouro Preto Investimentos, sees three good actions of non-state companies that are cheap:

3R Petroleum (RRRP3), which can benefit from the problem of structural oil supply; electrobras (ELET3), with the potential to deliver a lot of value after privatization; and hapvida (HAPV3), expecting to see synergies from the merger with NotreDame Intermédica being reaped in the coming quarters.

In addition to these actions, Komura also mentions the BDR of Free market (MELI34).

“The e-commerce sector is in a difficult situation because there has been a significant increase in (foreign) competition. We don’t believe there is room for so many players in the Brazilian market, but Mercado Livre is ahead of all others”, he says.

dairy cows

When it comes to dividends, overtaking Petrobras is a difficult task. Still, there are good options on the market.

Komura believes it is worth paying special attention to electric vehicles, such as Alupar (ALUP11), CPFL Energia (CPFE3) and Taesa (TAEE11). Alive (VIVT3), a frequent name in the recommended monthly dividend portfolios, is also a suggestion.

Vitorio Galindo, head of fundamental analysis at Quantzed, has the taurus (TASA4) as a bet on the stock exchange, both as a cheap stock and for dividends. As a trigger, Galindo mentions the consistent demand for weapons, especially in the military part of other countries.

unipar (UNIP6), in the basic utilities sector, is also known for its good dividend payout. In addition, the company has delivered positive results and is “very cheap”, completes the analyst.

Galindo reinforces the positive tone about banks as good distributors of earnings and also mentions insurance companies.

Highlights the actions of companies in the basic utilities sector – in particular, electric ones. In addition to their defensive nature, these papers are known by the market for their good shareholder remuneration.

Gentile also launches the Taurus name. Like Galindo, the head of analysis at Dividendos.me sees the arms manufacturer with valuation attractive and potential to distribute good dividends.

“A company that has a valuation attractive is Taurus Armas, which has the potential to pay good dividends this year and 80% of its revenue comes from abroad (USA), avoiding the Brazil risk”, explains the specialist.

