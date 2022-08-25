Thomaz Costa confused affair and had sex with the wrong person at a party







Thomaz Costa reveals that he has had sex with the wrong person at a party Photo: RD1

Actor Thomaz Costa opened the game during a chat with Dani Calabresa on the podcast “Can Send Audio?” and revealed details of an unusual sexual adventure. He related how, on a date with a date, he ended up having sex with the wrong person without realizing it.

The situation happened at a party, when he was already drunk. “After the party, everyone wanted to have an after party at the hotel. And at this party I started to stay with a girl, and I called her to the hotel. When we went, everyone was there, there were several rooms, I I was really crazy, I didn’t even know which room was mine”, he recalls.

At some point during the party, Thomaz decided to go to his room to spend the night with his girlfriend – at least, that was the actor’s intention. “I hit there [no quarto]She opened the door and lay down on the bed. It was all dark, there was no mess in that room. I closed the door, went in, lay down on the bed and started making out with her. We had sex and I slept,” she said.

He only realized he wasn’t the same person after waking up. “I took a nap and, when I woke up, I looked at her… It wasn’t the same girl I was staying with at the party. It was another one. I don’t know how I confused it. I was dying of shame, I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t even know who it was, I hadn’t talked to her. I waited a while and slipped away”, he concludes.