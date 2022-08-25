Three juice factories are closed for adulteration in Santa Catarina; see details

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago

Three juice factories were closed in Santa Catarina due to adulteration in the drink. Another company was closed in São Paulo. 46,000 kilos of concentrated juices and 78,000 liters of whole orange juice were seized at the units.

The action was carried out on Wednesday (24) by Mapa (Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply). Federal agricultural tax auditors – responsible for inspecting the products – found irregularities such as adulteration of beverages, which had the raw material replaced by other sources.

Also according to the Ministry of Agriculture, one of the factories put additives to preserve the drinks for longer, but the product label highlighted the absence of additives. Another company used food additives from the sweeteners class – used to make it sweeter than usual – but which are prohibited in the manufacture of juices.

Of the four factories targeted by the action, the Ministry reported that three have already responded to lawsuits for the practice of adulteration of beverages. The folder informed that after confirmation of the results of fraud, establishments will be fined for adulteration of beverages. In addition to discarding the products, you may pay a fine of up to R$ 117 thousand per fraudulent batch.

The head of the Regional Service for Advanced Operations for Inspection and Combating Fraud, Kleber Bassos, informed that the seized products are prohibited from being marketed until new analysis reports are issued and the irregular practices are remedied and approved by MAPA.

“The actions seek to protect the production chain, aiming at fair competition and making safe and compliant products available to the consumer”, he explained.

In addition, for companies to resume their activities, they must implement a control system to guarantee the quality and identity of the products; as well as the traceability of each batch produced, reconciling with the raw materials and inputs used.

The names of the companies – targets of the action – were not informed by the folder.

