Tinder Founder Launches “Happy Ring” to Monitor User Stress Levels

Tinder founder launches “Happy Ring” to monitor stress levels (Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

The device was named the Happy Ring;

The smart ring will prioritize monitoring users’ mood;

The device will do this using a custom electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor

There are a ton of devices you can use on various parts of your body to track activity and fitness, but Happy Ring wants to be the first to prioritize monitoring your mood and levels. of stress.

The smart ring is the first product from Happy Health, a tech company co-founded by Sean Rad, who is best known for founding the dating app Tinder.

But what exactly does the “Happy Ring” do? Paul Berns, another co-founder of Happy Health and managing director of ARCH Venture Partners, who invested $60 million in the company, explained it this way:

“We are all experiencing more stress than ever before, but we don’t have the tools to understand and improve how we feel. And while there are plenty of wearables that help you on your fitness journey, they largely ignore the mind and its effect on your overall well-being. The ability to measure and understand our emotional state will help us identify the habits that result in better health.”

The ring will do this using a custom electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, a version of which is also used in wearable devices like the Fitbit Charge 5 to assess stress levels. This is also accompanied by four skin electrodes, two temperature sensors and a three-axis accelerometer. In addition to stress, it will also monitor your heart rate and sleep. There is no mention of blood oxygen or any fitness tracking capabilities, however.

The Happy Ring will come in two colors, gloss black or gloss white, and is made of ceramic with a resin bottom to make it skin-friendly. The battery will apparently last for three days before needing to be recharged. The accompanying app – which appears to be iOS-only at launch – presents all the data and also provides guided breathing exercises and wellness instructions based on cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT).

Unlike most other wearables, the Happy Ring is not purchased directly, but through a subscription system that provides the smart ring and access to the app and its services. This starts at $20 a month, but there will also be options to pay annually or semi-annually. There is currently no release date, but anyone interested is encouraged to join the waitlist. Happy Ring will only be sold in the US for now.