Tite cites seven of the Atltico players observed for Brazil’s call-up in the World Cup

Atltico players profiled to play with Palmeiras During this preparatory cycle for the Qatar World Cup, three Atlético players were called up to the Brazilian team: goalkeeper Everson, left-back Guilherme Arana and forward Hulk. However, at least seven names from the black and white squad have chances – some more, some less – to appear in the list of 55 pre-selected by coach Tite for the Worlds.

In Arana, he’s fighting for a spot on the final list of 26 players to go to Qatar, while Hulk is almost certain in the previous list of 55 names.

The others are goalkeeper Everson, defender Nathan Silva, midfielders Allan and Jair, in addition to forward Keno. All were mentioned by name in Tite’s answer about the possibility of including Atletico in the “broad list”.

“We talked to Everson and followed his trajectory, his good moment. I particularly like Nathan (Silva) too. I see him as a player with the possibility of growth. He has all the physical tools of a great athlete. Jair, that we keep talking all the time. There’s this search”, he pointed out, before praising Keno.

“I say that the difference from one sector to another is the competition. When we get, for example, the winger now… it’s difficult, isn’t it? I like Keno. I think it’s a player who unbalances”, he began.

“If I put on ‘Tits’, to play a little bit, an unbalanced external (laughs). It really unbalances. one against one of him, when there’s an inversion and he accelerates, you won’t get it… If I were a lateral, I’d have a reversed and he rocked, I would run back: ‘P, someone comes to help me here’ (laughs). So, they are high-level players”, he said.

“People have to understand that we are, yes, (observing), but that sometimes competition in the sectors is greater, sometimes not. There is a moment for each one… Prongs and ‘nines’ with different characteristics.. Now came a crop of tips… Making a reference to J Soares: I was going to hear some criticism from him, but I wouldn’t have ‘boot tip in the Seleo’, because it’s full, man”, he added.