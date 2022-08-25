Tite is impressed with Vitor Roque, ex-Cruzeiro: ‘Kid has 6 gears’

photo: Pedro Vale/CBF Vitor Roque has already defended the Brazilian Under-20 Team this season Although he has already assured that he will leave the command of the Brazilian team after the World Cup, coach Tite observes the birth of new talents in national football.

In an exclusive interview with supersports and State of Mines, the coach commented on the power of 17-year-old Vitor Roque, revealed at Amrica, with a spell at Cruzeiro and today at Athletico-PR.

“I remember Ramon (Menezes, U-20 coach) commenting on a game he (Roque) played against Atltico. coach.

“Go, pull it deep, there’s a cross, he anticipates on the first stick, box. P, this kid has six gears. He’s very fast. impresses, impresses”, he added.

Vitor Roque arrived at Cruzeiro in March 2019, after a maneuver that involved a false sieve at Toca da Raposa I. Before, the striker defended the colors of América, a club that kept part of the economic rights until the beginning of this year.

In 2021, the young striker signed his first professional contract with Raposa. Afterwards, he was released into the first team by coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. In the first half of this year, Roque became the holder of the celestial team under the command of Paulo Pezzolano.

In April, however, after a new controversy, Athletico-PR deposited the R$ 24 million of its termination fine in court and managed to convince the attacker to transfer to Curitiba. In Furaco, Roque has played 21 games and scored six goals – one of them qualifying for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, over Estudiantes, in La Plata, Argentina.

In Justice, the celestial club fights to increase the amount to be paid by Athletico. According to the management of Sociedade Anima do Futebol (SAF), which has Ronaldo as the majority shareholder, a preemptive right to renew Raposa’s contract with the player was ignored, which could increase the amount of the fine.