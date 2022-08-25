Tite praises the ‘soul’ of Cruzeiro de Pezzolano and explains the observation of Series B

photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Tite praised the organization and ‘soul’ of Cruzeiro de Pezzolano in Serie B Coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite praised the work of Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano in command of Cruzeiro.

In an exclusive interview with supersports and to state of mines, this Wednesday (24), the gacho coach called attention to the organization of the celestial team and to another little highlighted virtue: ‘a team with soul’, he evaluated.

“Of course I’ve been following Cruzeiro, there’s plenty left, I saw the 2-2 against Grmio, a great game. This game is supported, with quality, with high scoring. Sometimes people say they don’t like to use the term intensity, because he’s a little worn out, repeated all the time, as if intensity is synonymous with a good game”, recalled Tite.

“You can have intensity and the game will be bad as hell. Because intensity is a physical attribute. Only speed won’t win. But having quality and being associated with a supported game, yes. He has that characteristic and he has beaten with victories. won some games from the middle of the second half, showing a determined team, with soul, with greater identification”, he added.

In fact, Cruzeiro de Pezzolano has fighting as one of its main attributes. In this edition of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, the celestial team sought at least four results after the 35th minute of the second half – as in the victories over Brusque, Cricima, Novorizontino and Londrina.

In the table, the Minas Gerais are absolute leaders with 54 points – ten more than the vice-leader Bahia and 17 more than Sport, 5th place, first team outside the G4. Cruzeiro is the best home team, best visitor, has the best attack and the second best defense in the national competition. According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Raposa has a 99.98% chance of gaining access to Serie A and a 92.4% chance of being champion of the Second Division.

Series B note

Tite was also asked about Serie B’s observation work as a coach for the Brazilian National Team. He admitted that, predominantly, he uses the time to analyze competitions that present the highest technical level.

“Predominantly, no. Predominantly, we are looking for that (upper) hall. Now, I accompany great professionals, for whom I support”, said the coach.

In October 2021, Tite even mentioned the name of midfielder Chay – then at Botafogo, now at Cruzeiro – in response to a question about the search for a ‘rhythmist’ for the Brazilian National Team. The coach pointed out, however, the strong competition for a space in the squads.

“When I talked about Chay (in 2021), I put the player with the characteristic of the central midfielder who was in good performance. At that moment in Botafogo, Chay was prominent within the team. A recovery with Enderson Moreira, who made It’s a great job and Chay was one of the pillars. Monitoring, yes, but also the competition”, he said.

“I remember that I mentioned Raphael Veiga at the time, as well as Scarpa now, he is having a great championship. They are similar players. Everton Ribeiro, Neymar, Couto, Paquet. We follow (Series B), but not as often “, added the coach.