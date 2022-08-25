Tite praises the ‘soul’ of Cruzeiro de Pezzolano and explains the observation of Series B

Coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite praised the work of Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano in command of Cruzeiro.
“You can have intensity and the game will be bad as hell. Because intensity is a physical attribute. Only speed won’t win. But having quality and being associated with a supported game, yes. He has that characteristic and he has beaten with victories. won some games from the middle of the second half, showing a determined team, with soul, with greater identification”, he added.
According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Raposa has a 99.98% chance of gaining access to Serie A and a 92.4% chance of being champion of the Second Division.
Series B note
Tite was also asked about Serie B’s observation work as a coach for the Brazilian National Team. He admitted that, predominantly, he uses the time to analyze competitions that present the highest technical level.
“Predominantly, no. Predominantly, we are looking for that (upper) hall. Now, I accompany great professionals, for whom I support”, said the coach.
In October 2021, Tite even mentioned the name of midfielder Chay – then at Botafogo, now at Cruzeiro – in response to a question about the search for a ‘rhythmist’ for the Brazilian National Team. The coach pointed out, however, the strong competition for a space in the squads.
“When I talked about Chay (in 2021), I put the player with the characteristic of the central midfielder who was in good performance. At that moment in Botafogo, Chay was prominent within the team. A recovery with Enderson Moreira, who made It’s a great job and Chay was one of the pillars. Monitoring, yes, but also the competition”, he said.
“I remember that I mentioned Raphael Veiga at the time, as well as Scarpa now, he is having a great championship. They are similar players. Everton Ribeiro, Neymar, Couto, Paquet. We follow (Series B), but not as often “, added the coach.