Tite says he won’t visit Bolsonaro after the World Cup: ‘Neither winning nor losing’

photo: Mauro Pimentel/AFP Tite said he will not go to Brasilia to greet the president after the World Cup

The political use of the centenary Brazilian team. At least since Epitcio Pessoa, president who “requested” the non-convocation of blacks in 1921, the national team is one of the symbols that rulers of different positions try to appropriate. Contrary to the story, coach Tite chooses silence and tries to get away from that environment. For this reason, he guaranteed: not to visit Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia either on the way or on the way back from the Qatar World Cup.

“I, in particular, (I don’t go to Brasilia) neither on the way out nor on the way back, neither winning nor losing. The same answer I gave five years ago. Some things we reformulate, reformat, we don’t have the same opinion all the time . But this remains unchanged”, said Tite, in

Read more: https://www.mg.superesportes.com.br/app/noticias/selecao-brasileira/2022/08/25/noticia_selecao,3974984/tite-diz-que-nao-visitara-bolsonaro-apos-copa -neither-winning-nor-losing.shtml “I, in particular, (I don’t go to Brasilia) neither on the way out nor on the way back, neither winning nor losing. The same answer I gave five years ago. Some things we reformulate, reformat, we don’t have the same opinion all the time But this remains unchanged”, said Tite, in an exclusive interview with Superesportes. The coach had adopted the same stance on the eve of the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, when Michel Temer was president. Over the years at the helm of Seleo, Tite has avoided taking a political stand and tends to “escape” questions on the subject. “I see the Brazilian National Team as a cultural and sporting heritage. I was educated through sport. I put a story, now, speaking to you, not to be a hero of something, but not to dramatize me either. Just to make some connections. that we think is important, that in the lives of the people who are listening to us, they have this condition of also having this process: educate through sport”, he said, when asked about the political issues that involve the Selection.”/>

The coach had adopted the same stance on the eve of the World Cup in Russia, in 2018, when Michel Temer was president. Over the years at the helm of Seleo, Tite has avoided taking a political stand and tends to “escape” questions on the subject.

“I see the Brazilian National Team as a cultural and sporting heritage. I was educated through sport. I put a story, now, speaking to you, not to be a hero of something, but not to dramatize me either. Just to make some connections. that we think is important, that in the lives of the people who are listening to us, they have this condition to also have this process: educate through sport”, he said, when asked about the political issues involving the Selection.

“Competitive with loyalty, overcoming, seeking to win – not at any cost. Discipline, sport gives you. I was raised like that. My father raised me like that. I am the son of an Italian who spoke very little to me. I was able to communicate with my father through sports. It’s such a beautiful thing. It transcends. I want to strengthen people who think this way and understand that this is the communication channel for sports. stated.

If he wins in Qatar and doesn’t go to Brasilia, Tite will break a tradition that started in 1958, when the National Team won the World Cup for the first time and took the cup won in Sweden to then president João Goulart. The scene was repeated in the other four times that Brazil won the World Cup.