Tomato flu outbreak sparks alert in India amid doubts about the origin of the disease – News

Two articles recently published in renowned scientific journals raised the alarm for the outbreak of so-called tomato flu, or tomato fever, among children in India. Although the symptoms are clearly described by scientists, there is still no evidence of the origin of the disease.

It is worth mentioning, in advance, that the disease has nothing to do with the consumption of tomatoes. It got its name because of the blisters that form on the skin, which have a reddish appearance and can reach the size of a tomato, as described by the authors of a article published August 17 in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The researchers involved in this publication relate the causes of tomato flu to two hypotheses: the first is that the disease is associated with previous cases of dengue and chikungunya, which, in this case, means that it would not be a new viral infection.

The main symptoms seen in children diagnosed with tomato flu involve high fever, rashes and severe joint pain, clinical features similar to those of chikungunya.

Other symptoms, common to those of dengue, were also identified, such as: fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dehydration, swelling of the joints and body aches.

Scientists authors of another articlepublished July 12 in the journal Immunity, Inflammation and Disease, state that tomato flu is not a new disease.

They report that the disease was first recorded in 2007 in Kerala, the same Indian state where most of the cases of the current outbreak are concentrated. At the time, the patients had also been previously diagnosed with chikungunya.

"The virus can persist in your system for many weeks, even after the signs and symptoms of illness have subsided. Kerala has recorded over 58 deaths and hospitalizations due to food poisoning, which was retrospectively identified as tomato flu.





Evolution of hand-foot-mouth disease

The second hypothesis presented in the article published in The Lancet is that the tomato flu may have been caused by a new variant of the virus responsible for the hand-foot-mouth diseasea highly contagious disease that mainly affects children up to 5 years old, the same age group as the outbreak in India.

In this case, the researchers warn that, if it really is a new strain, the tomato flu could pose a great risk to children, given its potential for transmissibility, which could extend the problem to the adult population as well.

“Children are most at risk of exposure to tomato flu, as viral infections are common in this age group, and spread is likely to occur through close contact. Young children are also prone to this infection from wearing diapers, touching dirty surfaces, as well as putting things directly in their mouths.

The researchers classify the tomato flu as “very contagious” and recommend that an isolation period of up to seven days, counted from the onset of symptoms, be carried out for confirmed or suspected cases.

There is no specific treatment for the disease, just as there is no vaccine available to prevent infection. Tomato flu is self-limiting, according to scientists, which means there is a beginning, middle and end.



