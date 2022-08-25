Toshiba TVs with Google TV and OLED technology to arrive in December

Toshiba stands out worldwide for its ability to work with TVs. Now, she announced that she should launch devices in Brazil like the X9900, which has OLED technology. In this way, it should become the only manufacturer in the country to work with this type of TV and also with QLED devices in the Brazilian market, such as the M550 model.

The display itself will be 65 inches and will have Google TV as its operating system. It is worth remembering that the brand has already launched a television model with Fire TV, but obviously this was not OLED, just LED. The Product Director of Grupo Multi, which partners with the brand to distribute, produce and market the items in the country, Fernando Nogueira, explains the scenario: