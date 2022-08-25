Toshiba TVs with Google TV and OLED technology to arrive in December

Toshiba stands out worldwide for its ability to work with TVs. Now, she announced that she should launch devices in Brazil like the X9900, which has OLED technology. In this way, it should become the only manufacturer in the country to work with this type of TV and also with QLED devices in the Brazilian market, such as the M550 model.
The display itself will be 65 inches and will have Google TV as its operating system. It is worth remembering that the brand has already launched a television model with Fire TV, but obviously this was not OLED, just LED. The Product Director of Grupo Multi, which partners with the brand to distribute, produce and market the items in the country, Fernando Nogueira, explains the scenario:
Toshiba has always been synonymous with quality and is in the public’s mind. Today, the brand represents 50% of Multi’s screen sales. Therefore, we are very happy to expand the possibilities of purchase to the consumer, also expanding our capillarity.
Another point that draws attention is the thickness of 49 mm, in addition to having 4K resolution and technologies such as Dolby Vision IQ and a structure with 10 speakers that have 90 Wrms of power. As for the operating system, this will be the first product of the category in Brazil equipped with Google TV.
For those interested in the X9900 model, it can be purchased on Multi’s website or in Brazilian retailers. The suggested price will be R$ 11,999.00, but it is worth remembering that there can always be variations in the value of the product for the final consumer.