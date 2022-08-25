“Total guilt…”; CBF decision irritates Fiel and causes torment to Vitor Pereira at Corinthians

Corinthians has an appointment scheduled this Wednesday (24), at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, in front of the Fluminense for the Brazilian Cup. And the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), defined the refereeing team to command the match, being chosen Ramon Abatti Abel. It is worth mentioning that this will be the eighth time that the referee will command a game of Timão in his career.

In total, the referee whistled six wins and one draw for the Corinthians. In the current season, the professional played in four duels for the São Paulo team, the last one being Timão’s victory against Atlético-MG2-1. In the match, the referee needed the help of the VAR to score a penalty committed by Junior Alonso in Giovanni.

In the social networksCorinthians fans did not agree with the decision of the referee for the match. “And the referee on the field will be Ramon Abatti Abel, the referee who needed VAR to see this absurd penalty by Junior Alonso on Giovane in Atlético-MG 1×2 Corinthians, even though he was two meters from the bid and didn’t want to mark him in a way none”, highlighted.

Another fan also highlighted that the clubs should position themselves before the choice, in order to avoid that mistakes happen. “Total fault of the Fluminense and Corinthians directors who do not speak out against this terrible referee”, pointed out.