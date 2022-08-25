Toyota embroiled in Dieselgate-like scandal in Japan

Remember the scandal that became known as Dieselgate? The case had Volkswagen as the protagonist, but it also involved other manufacturers: roughly speaking, the diesel-powered vehicles produced by these companies emitted polluting gases at levels up to 40 times higher than those permitted by law. Now, a similar fraud has surfaced in Japan, involving Toyota.

The problem involves the Hino Motors brand, which has been controlled by Toyota Global Corporation since 2001 and produces trucks, buses and commercial models. Tests carried out by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan indicated irregularities in the levels of pollutants emitted by vehicles from that manufacturer.

Unlike Volkswagen, which developed a calibrated electronic center together with suppliers to circumvent emissions tests, Hino Motors used a simpler scheme: it certified products based on just one type of measurement. The case is that the protocol in force in the country determines the performance of several tests, under different conditions. In this complete test cycle, the vehicles fail to comply with the legislation.

The problem involves about 640 thousand vehicles, produced since 2003. Initially, the information indicated that only heavy trucks of the brand were involved in the fraud. However, new evidence revealed that the lightweight Dutro model also disrespects the legislation. The company has temporarily suspended sales of this product.

The case provoked a huge negative impact, to the point that Akio Toyoda, president of the multinational, went public to apologize. The executive stated:

“As the parent company and shareholder of Hino Motors Ltd., we are extremely disappointed” Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Global Corporation

Hino Motors is an illustrious unknown in Brazil, but maintains operations in Argentina. The company arrived in the neighboring country in 2015, at the hands of an importer. This year, however, Toyota took over the local operations, which currently have a network of five dealerships. In the homeland, the company has been operating for over 80 years.

Watch the video and learn more about the scandal: