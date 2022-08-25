Trindade says goodbye to Irma in a dream and leaves, in Pantanal | come around

In ‘Pantanal’, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) picks up his things to leave — Photo: Globo
At dawn, Trindade will pack her things and leave the farm, leaving Irma asleep.
“I lived a dream by your side, princess, plus our time is up and I need to wake up. Our love was a story that the two of us invented together, and that was never written in any corner. That’s why I can’t take you with me on my back, nor can I be tied to your feet…”
Trindade kisses Irma in Pantanal — Photo: Globo
The violinist will kiss his princess goodbye.
“I don’t want to see you crying… Because everything we lived together didn’t deserve to end with tears. When you open your eyes, I’m already far from here.”
🎧 Hear what will happen in this chapter:
“If this little prince asks about his father, you can say that he was a violêro… That he was more of a song and a story about the backlands of this country… Or, then, he doesn’t say anything.”
“But know that it’s for him that I have to go…More, when he’s born, I’ll be with him… I don’t know how, even more I tell you that I’m going!”
Trindade ends his relationship with Irma
Still in a dream, Irma sees her baby in a healthy crib. And a man appears:
“Am I late?” he will ask.
Irma (Camila Morgado) sees the image of a man in her dream, in Pantanal — Photo: Globo
That’s when Irma wakes up and is sure that Trindade is gone.
Irma (Camila Morgado) realizes that Trindade (Gabriel Sater) has left – Photo: Globo
🎧 Stay on top of soap operas week:
Don’t miss the emotions of the “Pantanal”:
24 Aug
Wednesday
José Leôncio demands a firmer stance from Maria Bruaca, who shows regret for having accepted to fight for her assets in court. Mariana convinces Maria Bruaca that she has rights as Tenório’s ex-wife. Trindade says goodbye to Irma while she sleeps. José Leôncio is surprised when Trindade leaves the farm. Marcelo asks Zuleica when her mother will be ready to tell the truth about her father. Erica asks to talk to José Lucas before the wedding ceremony.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!