TSE determines that social networks delete videos of presidential meeting with ambassadors

Minister Mauro Campbell’s preliminary decision ordered Instagram and Facebook to remove content from the air; Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with emissaries took place in July this year

Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR – 07/18/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro held a presentation for ambassadors that featured attacks on electronic voting machines



Minister Mauro Campbell, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined last Tuesday night, 23, that Google – as well as the social networks Instagram and Facebook – remove videos of the president’s meeting from the air. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with ambassadors to discuss the electoral system and the reliability of electronic voting machines. In his decision, the magistrate argued that “most of the defendant’s claims, in his speech, have already been vehemently refuted by this court” and that “far from adopting a collaborative position with the improvement of the electoral system, the represented insists on deliberately disclosing untrue facts when stating that there are flaws in the system of taking and totaling votes in the Brazil“. “Furthermore, there is a clear risk of irreversibility of the damage caused to the representative and to the Electoral Justice itself, with regard to the reliability of the electoral process, due to the dissemination of false information, regarding the voting and vote counting system, adopted more than twenty years by this court”, he considered. On the occasion, the president carried out attacks on the Brazilian voting model. Campbell also pointed out that Bolsonaro’s speech broadcast on social media could be an abusive means of obtaining votes. Lawyers Walber de Moura Agra, Ezikelly Barros, Alisson Lucena, Marcos Ribeiro de Ribeiro, Mara Hofans and Ana Caroline Leitão filed the lawsuit.