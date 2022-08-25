TSE gives 24h for YouTube to remove video of CUT unfavorable to Bolsonaro

Bucchianeri responded to the request of the coalition formed by PL, the president’s party, PP and Republicans. (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) Minister Maria Claudia Bucchianeri, from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined last night (23) the removal of a video unfavorable to President Jair Bolsonaro published on the profile of the Central nica dos Trabalhadores (CUT) on a social network. The 37-second piece links Bolsonaro, the reelection candidate, to deaths from covid-19 during the pandemic.

Bucchianeri responded to the request of the coalition formed by PL, the president’s party, PP and Republicans. The parties claimed that the video, published on July 19, refers to the election and, therefore, is negative early electoral propaganda.

When deciding on the case, the TSE minister argued that the video “has a clear electoral connotation and alludes to the upcoming electoral process”, conduct, which, according to her, is prohibited by electoral legislation, which prohibits the use of channels by legal entities to broadcast electoral propaganda.

“As is known, CUT is an associative entity of union representation, dedicated to the defense of workers, and its nature as a non-profit legal entity. Thus, it is necessary to recognize its legal impediment in the promotion of any type of electoral propaganda on the internet, considering, including the possible illegality with the disbursement of financial resources for the production of advertising material directed to the political campaign”, wrote Bucchianeri.

The minister gave YouTube 24 hours to remove the post from the CUT channel on the social network. After removal, CUT has 2 days to present