TV reveals final value of Manchester United proposal to remove Antony from Ajax

The soap opera has been dragging on for weeks and may soon come to an end as the European transfer window closes

Sky Sports confirms Manchester United has raised bid to remove Antony from Ajax
The soap opera involving the Brazilian striker AntonyO ajax – your current club – and the Manchester united – interested in the athlete – remains firm. The player has not participated in training, giving signs that he would like to transfer.

The problem is that the ajax he does not want to part with his principal without being duly rewarded for doing so. The Dutch club expected to receive something around 100 million euros in a possible negotiation with the Manchester United.

According to the channel “Sky Sports” reported this Wednesday, the 24th, the Manchester United will open the pockets to close with the technician’s great desire Erik has Hag. You red devils plan to offer 94 million euros or R$481 million, with possible bonuses already included.

The situation will end soon. The transfer window for European football ends this Thursday (25). O ajax I would like to wait for the end of world Cup aiming at an appreciation of Antonywhich must be convened by the Brazilian Team.

BRAZILIAN WITH EYE

Who assists the situation involving Antony, ajax and Manchester United and the Sao Paulo. The São Paulo club will be entitled to 20% of the total value of the negotiation, if the deal is closed between the teams.

