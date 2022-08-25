Understand the base-date inflation projection

The National Banking Campaign 2022 is in full swing. The National Banking Command is negotiating the rate of increase in salaries and other economic clauses, as well as all other claims in the category, with the National Federation of Banks.

In situations like this, war communication tools are often used. Some information is “thrown to the wind” to try to dissuade and persuade the other party. Therefore, bank employees need to be very attentive and seek information on the websites and social networks of the National Confederation of Workers in the Financial Branch (Contraf-CUT) and other union representation entities. As an old union slogan says, “who knows more, fights better!”.

Inflation projection

An important piece of information, which is generating doubts in the category and needs to be clarified, is about the inflation estimate for August. As the month is not over yet and the negotiations of the economic clauses are carried out taking into account the inflation of the month, the inflation projection for the end of the month is used, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CCT) of the category ends. .

For example, inflation (INPC) accumulated in 12 months on today’s date is 10.12%, but the estimate is that at the end of August it will close at something around 8.88%, but this projection is updated weekly. The estimate is based on the IPCA inflation forecast for August, measured by the Central Bank (-0.26), plus INPC inflation for the previous 11 months (9.16%).

made-up deflation

Although the prices consumed by workers (especially food items) continue to rise, the government has decided to reduce the price of fuel in recent months, and this has pushed the inflation rate down, generating deflation.

Even if it is a disguised deflation, official indices are used in negotiation, and the National Banking Command tries to negotiate increases above inflation in order to cover losses and generate a real increase.

In short

The government is lowering the price of gasoline. Perhaps to try to improve the approval of the current president, who is running for reelection. But the prices of products consumed by workers are not actually falling. That is, deflation is yet another fake news who are trying to make Brazilians believe. But, as they are official numbers, it is this data that banks throw at the negotiating table.