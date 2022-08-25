Understand why the Galvão Sisters changed their name in 2002

The duo As Galvão ended its activities last year, establishing itself as the longest-running country duo in the history of Brazilian music. In all, there were more than 70 years on stage, closed due to Marilene Galvão’s health condition. She suffered from Alzheimer’s and died today.

‘Born’ Irmãs Galvão, in 1947, they caused some strangeness in the fans by changing the name of the duo to As Galvão, in 2002. In an interview with the program “Sensacional” (RedeTV!), in 2016, the singers were questioned by the presenter Daniela Albuquerque on the reason for the switch.

Mary Galvão was categorical. “Freshness! We are still sisters, but every now and then, the artist has to make a freshness to appear, right?”, she joked initially. Soon after, however, Mary admitted that the change was due to numerology.

“Our numerologist said: ‘Bota As Galvão!’ It worked, we are here!”, she celebrated. “Wasn’t it kind of confusing for the fans?”, asked Daniela afterwards. Mary admitted yes.

“It was mainly for radio programmers. There are a lot of people who still don’t admit [a mudança]. But we don’t care. We remain little sisters, with a lot of respect for each other,” she added.

Mourning

The death of Marielene Galvão was confirmed today by the duo’s official fan club.

“It is with great regret that through this message, we communicate the death, at 2:30 pm in São Paulo, of our sovereign queen Marilene Galvão. Soon we will bring more news. For now, we count on your prayers and support! We believe in the resurrection and We believe that our girl has rested, and in a good place she will enjoy her rest”, says the note, published on social networks.

Among the main hits of As Galvão are “Carinha de Anjo” and “Beijinho Doce” – which later was successful in a re-recording by Patrícia Pillar in the soundtrack of the soap opera “A Favorita” (2008), currently reprized in “Vale a Pena Ver de New” (TV Globo).