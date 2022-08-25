“Up 44% in the last 3 days, it’s a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on,” says analyst – Money Times

O Bitcoin (BTC) walks to close this Wednesday (24) still walking sideways. The cryptocurrency’s daily change is positive 0.05% at $21,503.

O Ether (ETH), crypto asset from the network smart contracts Ethereum, also showed slight recoveries today, and is approaching to close the day with a positive variation of 0.44% in the day at $1,661.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the market capitalization of the sum of all crypto assets rises 1.19% to $1.04 trillion.

Bitcoin has decreased its dominance Marketplace on top of Ether, and Ether has slightly increased its dominance over the market. The dominance of bitcoin and ether is, respectively, 39.8% and 19.7%.

Analyst comments on a cryptocurrency that can seek valuations that clash with the rest until the world cup. “It’s a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on,” he says. Check it out below:

Twenty-four hour market volume

According to the CryptoRank website, below you can see a schematic of the volume size that was traded in the crypto market, and which cryptoassets most pulled this metric up:

“Fear & Greed” Index – how is the feeling of fear in the market?

The “Fear & Greed” index, or fear and optimism, seeks to represent these feelings that surround the market. The index scale is from 0 to 100 points, where the closer to zero the fear is extreme, and from 100 the optimism reigns:

Today, the index drops 3 points, from 28 to 25. The zone indicated by the index is “extreme fear”. The index varies between the following zones: “extreme fear”; “fear”; “neutral”, “optimism” and “extreme optimism”.

Bitcoin (BTC) Onchain Data

According to the data analysis website of blockchainBlockchain.com, the hash rate – the maximum capacity a miner can produce – per second has increased since yesterday to 205.77 EH/s.

Today, the cryptocurrency’s blockchain had about 249,585 confirmed transactions on the network – 2.89 TPS (Transaction per second) – and an estimated volume of US$ 1,774,866,925 moved in those 24 hours.

There were 549,247 unique addresses active today. Check out 24-hour Bitcoin futures trading volume on top crypto exchanges:

Ethereum (ETH) Onchain Data

Currently, based on the “etherscan.io” network block explorer, the network mining difficulty is 12,149.64 TH.

The network hashrate is 940,149.49 GH/san average fee of 9 Gwei, or US$0.31, and 1,688.12 M (12.6 Transactions per second).

Onchain Data of “Ethereum 2.0”

As per the Beacon Chain block explorer – a proof-of-stake consensus layer chain that will be implemented on Ethereum (ETH) after The Merge – the network has 416,588 active validators, 13,343,760 Ethers in “stake” and an average of 33.77 Ethers per active validator.

The last case of “Slashing” – withdrawing Ethers from the validator as a way to punish malicious activity on the network – occurred 9 days ago. The validator had 34.2 ETH on its balance.

Market analysis

Tasso Lago, cryptocurrency specialist and founder of Financial Move, highlights that bitcoin is in a lateralization scenario, for him, there are no great opportunities in bitcoin at the moment.

“I reinforce that I do not believe that bitcoin has a high probability of losing its last fund, its highest value, of 18 thousand dollars”, he says. “I believe bitcoin remains sideways and could try to climb towards $24,000 once again. So, I don’t see any despair in the crypto market.”

For the expert, Ethereum may rise again through its The Merge update, which takes place on September 15, which is a strong catalyst for the asset’s rise,

“It could go up to US$ 2,000, or US$ 2,200, as a target of this movement”, he says.

“At the moment we are seeing a lot of purchase volume in the Chiliz cryptocurrency (CHZ) which is a football team cryptocurrency and this has to do with the proximity of the World Cup, which is moving this token a lot, so it has been highlighted in the market crypto. Today it is up 4.7% at the moment, up 44% in the last 3 days”, he points out.

Lago says he believes this token could continue to rise in the coming weeks and could be featured until the World Cup, “a cryptocurrency for the market to keep an eye on.”

“Within the CHZ ecosystem there are other teams, other football team tokens, such as the Barcelona token, Paris Germain, Porto, including Santos also has his cryptocurrency from the Chiliz project.”

So, for Lago, this whole Fan Token niche can have a very positive performance until the World Cup.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

the sector of decentralized finance (DeFi) walked sideways in the last 24 hours. The total amount locked in DeFi, according to the website Defillama, is US$ 62.16 billion, a positive daily variation of 1%.

The protocol that has the most dominance, in terms of TVL, is Maker DAO (MKR), a decentralized lending platform, with a 13.22% DeFi market share and $8.22 billion locked into the protocol for liquidity. A negative 0.80% daily change in your TVL.

