US futures rise ahead of Jackson Hole and GDP data; China ramps up stimulus and more market affairs today

U.S. futures rise and European stock markets lose strength after posting gains earlier, while the close of Asian markets on Thursday (25) was bullish, with investors across the globe awaiting the start of the Jackson economic symposium. US Federal Reserve (Fed) hole.

The Fed event kicks off today, with President Jerome Powell delivering a speech on Friday. Market participants will be on the lookout for information on the central bank’s monetary tightening trajectory as it seeks to contain inflation, and whether policymakers can cut rates when the current bullish cycle ends.

The second day of the Jackson Hole symposium will also coincide, on Friday, with the release of one of the Fed’s favorite indicators: the personal consumer price index (PCE), for the month of July. Currently, this index accumulates a high of 6.8% in 12 months, well above the inflation target in the United States, which is 2%.

Also in the US, investors will be closely following Thursday’s weekly jobless claims data. The Refinitiv consensus points to 253,000 requests in the period.

In Europe, after Germany’s economy grew more than expected in the second quarter, market participants are waiting for the minutes of the European Central Bank (ECB), scheduled for 8:30 am, in search of more clarity about the institution’s plans, after the unexpected monetary tightening of 0.50 pp at the last meeting.

In Asia, China’s intensified stimulus to the economy helped spur markets, with another 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) in measures,

Here, after the lower-than-expected deflation in the IPCA-15 the day before, investors are waiting for Caged data to assess the health of the country’s economic activity.

On the political side, ex-president Lula participates in a sabbath on Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, at 8:30 pm.

1. World Scholarships

United States

US index futures advanced on Thursday morning after the three major indexes ended higher during the past trading session.

Today’s rally comes as investors await the start of the Jackson Hole economic symposium, which begins today (25) with Fed Chair Jerome Powell scheduled to speak the next morning.

The earnings season continues with the release of Peloton, Gap, Dollar Tree and Dollar General before the markets open. Ulta Beauty, Workday and Affirm Holdings will release their results after the markets close.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.68%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.91%

Nasdaq Futures (US), +1.05%

Asia

Asian markets closed higher as investors awaited the Jackson Hole symposium, while the Hong Kong session resumed in the afternoon after trading halted due to a typhoon warning.

One news that helped boost markets was China’s intensified stimulus to the economy, with another 1 trillion yuan ($146 billion) in measures, amid a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.97%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.58%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +3.63%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.71%

Europe

European markets rose in the morning before the Jackson Hole event and following unexpected growth in the German economy in the second quarter, despite fears of stagnation amid rising inflation and threats to energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the indices diminished the gains.

German GDP growth in the second quarter was revised up to 0.1% from the previous quarter, up from an initial estimate of 0.0%, the country’s federal statistics office confirmed on Thursday.

On an annual basis, the economy grew 1.7% from the same period last year, an upward revision from the initial estimate of 1.4%.

The German Ifo Institute’s Business Climate Index fell in August to 88.5 points from 88.7 points in July.

The institute expects German GDP to contract by 0.5 percentage point in the third quarter, with the prospect of a recession still in the pipeline.

FTSE 100 (UK), +0.16%

DAX (Germany), +0.06%

CAC 40 (France), -0.12%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -0.35%

commodities

Oil prices had a slight increase, still following the repercussion of the news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) could consider cutting the production of the commodity, as suggested by Saudi Arabia.

Both the Brent-type contract and WTI hit three-week highs the day before, after the Saudi energy minister signaled the possibility of cutting production.

WTI Oil, +0.28%, at $95.16 a barrel

Brent Oil, +0.55%, at $101.78 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 0.21% to 705.50 yuan, equivalent to US$102.99

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, +1.49% to $21,704.47 (from 24 hours ago)

2. Schedule

This Thursday (25), the numbers of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged) are released. Itaú’s projections suggest that employment in the private sector stabilized in July, after an upward trajectory that began in October 2020.

Also this Thursday begins the Jackson Hole Symposium, an annual event that brings together central bank leaders, academics and economists from around the world.

In addition, the second estimate for the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter is released. The first indicated a drop of 0.9%. The Refinitiv consensus points to a 0.8% contraction in the second review.

Brazil

8am: August Consumer Confidence

10:00 am: Roberto Campos Neto, president of BC, has a meeting with representatives of Pfizer Brasil and GO Associados (closed to the press)

10:10 am: Campos Neto participates, through a video recorded on 8/4, in the opening of the 2nd edition of the Recognition of Innovation with Purpose in Financial Cooperatives, promoted by the Fenasbac Institute

11 am: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of the Economic Research Institute Foundation (Fipe) (closed to the press)

11:00 am: Paulo Guedes, Economy Minister, has an audience with Qualcomm President Luis Tonisi

2 pm: Campos Neto meets with Nubank representatives (closed to the press)

2:19 pm: Election poll Exame/Ideia

3:00 pm: Campos Neto has a meeting with representatives of BITSO and the Government Relations District (closed to the press)

8:30 pm: Lula participates in a sabbath on Globo’s Jornal Nacional

USA

9:30 am: Claims for weekly unemployment insurance, with consensus Refinitiv points to 253,000 claims

9:30 am: 2nd quarter GDP, Refinitiv consensus projects 0.8% decline

3. Jumps from 61 to 170 number of products exonerated by the IPI

The new decree published by the government on Wednesday, the 24th, increased the tax on industrialized products (IPI) on 109 products, the Ministry of Economy said. According to the Ministry, with the measure, the number of repaid items rose to 170.

“The measure, which enters into force on the date of its publication, complies with a court decision and ends the legal uncertainty of the national productive sector. The text guarantees progress in tax relief measures, with positive effects on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and on the competitiveness of the industry,” the Ministry of Economy said in a note.

Government predicts fiscal gap of up to R$65 billion in budget proposal for 2023

The 2023 budget bill, which will be sent to Congress by the end of this month, provides for a primary deficit of between 60 and 65 billion reais for the central government, two Economy Ministry sources told Reuters, with the government returning to red after the primary surplus expected for this year, the first since 2013.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the proposal is not yet public, signaled that the actual number could be much worse, because the impact of the Auxílio Brasil expanded from 400 reais to 600 reais was not incorporated into the accounts, despite the understanding general view that it will be put into practice.

Aras meets with Defense Minister and Armed Forces commanders

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, met this Wednesday (24) in the morning with the Minister of Defense, Paulo Sérgio Nogueira. The meeting was held at the ministry and lasted about an hour.

Also participating in the meeting were the commander of the Navy, Admiral of Esquadra Garnier, the commander of the Army, General Freire Gomes, and the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant-Brigadeiro do Ar Baptista Júnior.

According to the PGR, the role of institutions was discussed at the meeting.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (24), Brazil recorded 190 deaths and 17,214 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of deaths from Covid in 7 days in Brazil stood at 151, a reduction of 26% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 15,245, which represents a decrease of 32% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,962,520, equivalent to 79.12% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 180,635,624 people, which represents 84.08% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,976,170 people, or 47.47% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

The Board of Directors of IRB (IRBR3) approved the subsequent public offering of distribution

share of common shares issued by the company.

The restricted offering will consist of the primary public distribution of, initially, 597,014,925 new shares, with restricted placement efforts, to be carried out in Brazil, with placement efforts abroad.

The number of shares initially offered may, at the discretion of the company, in agreement with the coordinators of the offering, be increased by up to 200% of the total number of shares initially offered, that is, by up to 1,194,029,850 new shares issued by the reinsurer.

Based on the closing price of the shares issued by the company on B3 this Wednesday (24) of R$ 2.01, the offer would total R$ 1.199 billion.

Petrorio (PRIO3)

Petrorio (PRIO3) announced this Wednesday (24) that it has concluded the raising of R$ 2 billion via debentures.

According to the note, the amount raised will be allocated to infrastructure projects.

Porto (PSSA3) approved interest on equity for the first half of 2022, in the amount of R$397.5 million, corresponding to R$0.62330389068 per company share.

The payment will be made until May 30, 2023 and will be based on the shareholding position on August 29, 2022.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

