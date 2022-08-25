US GDP decline in the 2nd half ‘improves’ from -0.9% to -0.6%, according to second preview

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the United States fell by 0.6% in the second quarter in annualized terms, compared to the first, points out the second estimate of the BEA (Bureau of Economic Analysis), released this Thursday (25).

The first estimate pointed out that the US economy had retreated 0.9%, far below market expectations (which at the time was up 0.5%). Today’s result came better than expected, as the Refinitiv consensus projected that the drop would “improve” from -0.9% to -0.8%.

The BEA says the revision to a smaller second-quarter decline “mainly reflected rising exports and a smaller drop in federal government spending” as well as “upward revisions to consumer spending and investment in private inventories.”

The US Bureau of Economic Analysis also says the second estimate, released today, “is based on more complete data than is available for the first estimate, released last month.”

technical recession

With US first-quarter GDP down 1.6%, the world’s largest economy is in a technical recession. But the US government has said that a recession actually depends on factors other than falling GDP for two consecutive semesters.

The country’s national statistics office, the “official arbiter” of the matter, defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread throughout the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in output, employment, income real and other indicators”.

Jackson Hole

The GDP revision comes as investors around the world await the start of the Fed’s Jackson Hole economic symposium. The event starts today, and tomorrow Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a long-awaited speech.

Market participants will be on the lookout for information about where the central bank’s tightening cycle should take to contain inflation, and whether policymakers can cut rates when the current bullish cycle ends.

