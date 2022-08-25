Valet causes crash with R$18 million Ferrari in front of owner in Monaco

A valet had a nightmare at work after crash a luxury supercar in front of its ownerin Monaco.

The video starts with the Ferrari, model La Ferrariblue, valued at the equivalent of BRL 18 million (at the local market), being driven down a street at low speed.

Then the valet parks the Italian machine, behind some motorcycles, for the owner, who is waiting for the Ferrari to be released across the street.

The valet stays in the car for a while with the engine running, probably trying to locate the handbrake.

After a while, the valet opens the door and jumps out of the Ferrari. The engine can be heard running in the background. A few seconds later, the Ferrari starts moving forward on its own, clearly still in gear and with the handbrake released.

The valet desperately tries to jump back into the car and slam on the brakes while the supercar heads towards the bikes, knocking some of them down. Watch below:

The owner, who is from Dubai (United Arab Emirates), according to the channel that posted the video of the accident on YouTube, can be heard saying: “You’re stupid as f…! Get out of here!”.

The blue La Ferrari suffered damage to its front part. The amount of the damage was not reported.