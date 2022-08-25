Vasco’s fans do their part and complete a series of sold out tickets | vasco

Although the moment in Série B of the Brasileirão is not the most favorable, with three wins in the last 11 rounds, Vasco’s fans have been doing their part in home games and will complete an entire shift selling out tickets. The most recent example is the duel against Guarani, on Wednesday of next week, whose tickets ended on the same day they went on sale.

From the 1-0 victory over Bahia in the first round, in São Januário or Maracanã, all tickets destined for Vasco’s residents were sold. Vasco’s average as home team is 25,447 fans per game in this Series B. The carioca club is third in the ranking of the best paying average (23,788), behind Cruzeiro (33,527) and Bahia (25,462).

The game against Bahia in the first round was preceded by a lot of controversy: after much effort of argumentation behind the scenes, CBF gave up on rescheduling the match for Monday and kept it on Sunday. 19,692 people watched the 1-0 victory in São Januário, with a free kick by Figueiredo.

Since then, Vasco doesn’t know what it’s like to play for less than 18,000 people as home team. Highlighting the clashes at Maracanã against Cruzeiro and Sport, when it drew an audience of 63,609 and 60,601 to the stadium, respectively. See the list:

In some cases, as in the match against Guarani, tickets sell out on the same day, and the sale is not even open to the general public, that is, to fans who are not members. Vasco currently has more than 67 thousand members.

Sold out tickets do not mean, however, that all seats in the stadium will be occupied. The significant number of members who check-in and do not show up and the action of money changers explain the fact that there is no maximum capacity for departures. São Januário has the capacity to receive 22 thousand people.

In addition, Vasco counts as tickets issued the charge made available to the visiting crowd, which does not always exhaust its sector. This leftover, as well as the tickets that hang at the turnstile (usually because they were sold irregularly by scalpers) and unused gratuities, are identified as “returned” in the games’ financial bulletins.

Vasco’s match as home team with the highest number of tickets returned in this Series B was the draw with Sport at Maracanã: 5,086.

In the victory over Operário, in the 14th round, for example, the number was small (only 166) because the clubs signed an agreement for Fantasma fans to be placed in the stands of São Januário.

