Vélez loses prominence for duel with Flamengo

If the bad phase in the Argentine League wasn’t enough, Vélez has a new problem. One of the team’s main highlights, midfielder Máximo Perrone suffered a rib cage injury and should be left out of the duels with Flamengo, for the Libertadores semifinal.

According to the Argentine newspaper Diário Olé, the midfielder will be away from the pitch for a month to recover from the injury. It is worth remembering that the games against Flamengo are scheduled for August 31, in Buenos Aires, and September 7, in Rio de Janeiro.

The injury happened in the second half of the 1-1 draw against Sarmiento, last Monday, for the 15th round of the Argentine League. The player managed to continue in the match and even scored a great goal, but had the trauma found after examinations.

At 19, Perrone has played 30 games this season and is one of Vélez’s main players. In the current edition of Libertadores, he was a starter in all games in the group stage and in the knockout stage. His natural replacement is midfielder Santiago Cáseres, ex-Villarreal.

In addition to the young midfielder, coach Cacique Medina may have another absence to face Flamengo. Diego Godín, veteran defender ex-Atlético-MG, is recovering from tendinitis and has no confirmed return for next week.