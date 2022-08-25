“Very important embezzlement…”; Pedro receives news and may have ‘easier life’ against Vélez in Liberta

Flamengo faces São Paulo this Wednesday (24), in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Rubro-Negro comes at a great moment in the season and not even the draw against Palmeiras, for Serie A, managed to shake the Nation. Despite the criticism of coach Dorival Júnior, a novelty in the recent day-to-day of the fans of the Carioca team, confidence is still high. In addition to the commitment to national competition, the flamengo heart beats hard for America.

The defeat to Palmeiras in the 2021 Libertadores final still weighs on the minds of the stands at Maracanã. After getting so close to the title, Rubro-Negro does not intend to waste the opportunity again and is focused on the duel against Vélez Sarsfield. The Argentine team, opponent of the Cariocas in the semifinal of the continental competition, arrives for the decision with a list of problems.

In addition to the bad sequence in the Argentine Championship and the doubt around defender Diego Godín, another holder of coach Alexander Medina should be absent against Flamengo. The steering wheel Máximo Perrone suffered an injury in the chest regionwhich should keep the athlete away from the pitch for one month. At just 19 years old, the midfielder is an important part of the team’s tactical scheme, being present in 30 Vélez matches this season.

The duel between Vélez and Flamengo may have a reinforcement in the stands at Maracanã. The Argentine club has historical identification with Fluminense, which can motivate the presence of tricolors in the visiting fans of the semifinal return game. All help will be valued by the brothers, mainly due to the sequence of negative factors that plague the institution. In addition to being the penultimate in the Argentine Superliga tablethe Uruguayan Godín suffered from tendinitis and could be another absence in Libertadores.