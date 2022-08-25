Videos and photos show ‘Pantanal’ actor and friend walking on the street moments before they were run over in SP and the car that hit them at a gate | Sao Paulo

Videos and photos circulating on social media show child actor Gustavo Corasini, from the soap opera ‘Pantanal’, and his friend, teenager Eduardo Delfino, walking along a street before they were run over, and then the car that hit them and pressed on the gate (see above and in this article) . The case took place last Tuesday (23) in the East Zone of São Paulo.

Gustavo, 12 years old, had fractures, underwent surgery and remained hospitalized this Thursday (25) at Santa Marcelina Hospital, also in the East Zone. Despite this, his life is not in danger. Eduardo, 13, could not resist his injuries and died at the scene. He was buried on this farm in Ferraz de Vasconcelos, in the metropolitan region. A jiu-jitsu practitioner, the student was honored by friends during the wake.

The driver, who was a neighbor of the boys, told the military police officers who attended the incident that she fumbled with the pedals and accelerated the car instead of braking. The boys were sitting in front of the gate of a house and were pressed by the vehicle, a silver Hyundai Veloster.

Before the hit-and-run, the Fire Department had been there to help a bricklayer who felt sick after falling on a construction site and had asked the woman to remove the vehicle from the road for the rescue to arrive.

Witness photographed silver car that ran over 'Pantanal' actor and his friend inside a condominium in the East Zone of São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive

She ended up indicted for culpable homicide and bodily harm (with no intention to kill and injure) and will respond to the crimes in freedom. The driver is 53 years old, lives in the condominium, and was not named by the Public Security Secretariat (SSP).

“Military police attended the incident and, at the address indicated, verified that the author was driving a silver-colored I/Hyundai Veloster, when she ended up getting in the way with the pedals. Instead of braking, she advanced against the fatal victim and another teenager, 12 years old. Both teenagers were taken to the Santa Marcelina do Itaim Paulista Hospital, where one of them died”, informs an excerpt from the note released this Thursday by the Security Ministry, through its press office.

Witness took a picture of how the gate of a house looked after the vehicle pressed 'Pantanal' actor and friend — Photo: Disclosure/Personal archive

The footage that shows the boys was made by a friend of Gustavo and Eduardo. In the scenes, it is possible to see the two friends walking up Rua Espumas, in Itaim Paulista, towards the fire department vehicle. Before, they were in another house separating decorations alluding to the 2022 World Cup, which will be held in November in Qatar.

Photos taken by witnesses recorded the car that hit the gate and pressed Gustavo and Eduardo. You can see firefighters and rescue vehicles nearby helping the victims.

Gustavo Corasini’s family, actor from Pantanal, pays tribute to a friend who was hit by a car

‘We will continue to decorate our beautiful street in his honor’, wrote Fernanda Corasini, Gustavo’s mother, on her son’s Instagram about his friend Eduardo.

“There were so many happy moments that they spent together, so many jokes, smiles, jokes and even fights. You were a brother to Gustavo and a son to me, you disturbed me saying that I was your mother. Your mission here was short but it was intense, you lived like big people, full of responsibilities, but he was just a boy. A happy, playful boy, who didn’t leave anyone alone. Until the last role of you together to cure what was happening, you were having a party. Eduardo, God bless you welcome with open arms my boy, my calf as you liked to say. Here we will support your mother and brothers, go in peace your mission was successfully accomplished. Take care of these kids from above please. We love you and you will be sorely missed. Let’s continue to decorate our beautiful street in your honor“, wrote Fernanda on Gustavo’s page.

Gustavo underwent surgery and is recovering in the hospital — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Fernanda Corasini also published on her son’s Instagram a request for people to contribute financially with a ‘kitty’ to help Eduardo’s family pay for his funeral expenses.

Actor's profile reports what happened and asks for help to pay for his friend's funeral — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Actor José Loreto, who plays the character Tadeu as an adult in ‘Pantanal’ came to sympathize with the tragedy involving Gustavo, who played the role of Tadeu as a child. “Força”, wrote Loreto on the child actor’s page, putting a heart after it.

On social media, the actor’s family thanked the people who are sending him messages of affection. “Thank you all for the words and understanding. Unfortunately I’m not able to answer everyone. With faith in God, soon our boy will be back here”.