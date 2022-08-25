Violence Monitor: Bahia registers the highest number of violent deaths in the first semester in Brazil | Bahia

THE Bahia was the Brazilian state that recorded the highest number of violent deaths in the first half of 2022as shown by the national homicide rate created by the g1 , based on official data from the 26 states and the Federal District. The data were released this Thursday (25).

SPECIAL PAGE: Map shows murders month by month in the country

Map shows murders month by month in the country METHODOLOGY: Violence Monitor

In absolute numbers, the state accounted for 2,630 violent deaths (intentional homicides, robberies and bodily harm followed by death) between January and June of this year. Of these, 2,557 were classified as intentional homicide, 43 as robbery and 30 as bodily harm followed by death..

O most violent month of 2022, according to the Violence Monitor, was Marchwith 498 crimes, followed by the month of May, which accounted for 461 violent deaths.

The state that had the second highest number of violent deaths in 2022 was Pernambuco, with 1,854 cases. São Paulo, with 1,592 cases. Then came São Paulo (1,592) and Rio de Janeiro (1,515).

In the first half of 2021, Bahia also recorded the highest number of violent deaths, with 2,931 cases. Compared to data for the same period last year, the state had a drop of 10.26%, with 301 fewer violent deaths.

The Northeast, with 9,160 deaths in the first half of 2022, had a drop of 4.7% compared to the same period in 2021, when it recorded 9,609. Between January and June this year, Bahia was responsible for 28.71% of cases in the region.

There were 2,630 murders in the first half of 2022, which means 301 fewer deaths than in the same period of 2021;

One-year decline was 10.26%;

The most violent month was March, with 498 crimes.

See the number of violent deaths in Bahia this year crimes JAN/22 FEB/22 MAR/22 APR/22 MAY/22 JUN/22 femicide 10 7 3 8 8 6 willful murder 388 404 484 419 444 376 Bodily injury followed by death 5 4 5 5 4 7 Armed robbery 4 8 6 8 5 12 total deaths 407 423 498 440 461 401

Brazil had a 5.2% drop in murders in the first half of 2022 compared to 2021.

Last year, 21,228 violent deaths were recorded, against 20,133 in 2022. That is, 1,095 fewer deaths. The number includes victims of intentional homicides (including femicides), robberies and bodily harm followed by death.

The survey, which compiles the data month by month, is part of Monitor da Violência, a partnership of g1 with the Center for the Study of Violence at the University of São Paulo (NEV-USP) and the Brazilian Forum on Public Security.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻