Void left by Wilson Ferreira Júnior stops action; still worth buying? – Money Times

the output of Wilson Ferreira Junior leaves a “power vacuum” that prevents the actions of the vibrate energy (VBBR3) to negotiate closer to its “intrinsic value”, says the Activate Investments.

Vibra announced just over a month ago that Ferreira Júnior was stepping down as CEO of the company, fueling rumors that the executive would return to the recently privatized company. electrobras (ELET3) – which was confirmed days later.

Ferreira Júnior will take charge of Eletrobras on September 20, returning to the position he held from 2016 to 2021.

As for Vibra, the name of the new CEO is still unknown by the market.

Despite the change of command being a risk factor for the thesis of the distributor of fuelsAtiva continues with a “buy” recommendation for the name, with a new target price of R$29 (from R$33).

Showing strength in the hardest times

Analyst Ilan Arbetman explains, in a report published this Wednesday (24), that Vibra has shown resilience in particularly challenging times.

Arbetman says that Vibra has proven once again that it is able to maintain the health of its operations in the midst of challenging dynamics, reporting in the last crop of balance sheets an Ebitda margin of R$175/m³, which “dialogues with the efficiency gains obtained since 2019”.

“We remind you that, from 2017 to 2020, the company worked with an Ebitda margin of R$ 71/m³, R$ 62/m³, R$ 78/m³ and R$ 104/m³, which shows the excellence of the work that has been developed”, comments the analyst.

Vibra is also showing improvements in the expenses part, with the adjusted opex going from a level of R$98/m³ in 2017 to R$64/m³ in the second quarter of 2022.

Ativa understands that the company has been successful in passing on the increase in import prices, thus working with healthier margins.

“It is from the delivery of its qualitative attributes, such as the Vibra ecosystemconvenience solutions and reliability in logistics and supply solutions offered by the company, which currently has a market share of 28% versus 27.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2022, that Vibra will be closer to allying more stable margins and, therefore, a better value proposition, culminating in the maintenance of its market leadership”, says Arbetman.

New avenues of growth

Vibra is strengthening its core business through a series of strategies that include the completion of the joint venture with copersucar and the growth of the joint venture with American stores.

According to Ativa, the partnership with Copersucar will allow the capture of synergies in the commercialization of ethanol by bringing together a large long player and another large short player.

“The formation of the JV can result in greater logistical gains and bargaining power for Vibra”, says Arbetman.

In the analyst’s view, tradeVibra’s intention is to position itself in the growth of the free market, responsible for one third of energy consumption in the country.

Arbetman highlights that 80% of Vibra’s more than 18,000 B2B customers are not in the free market. Since Comerc is already the largest operator of distributed generation in the country, the synergies seem “promising”.

“We also believe that, in the future, the company will be interested in investing in the LNG business”, he adds.

Ativa made sure that the synergies arising from operations involving CooperSucar, Zeg, Vem, EzVolt and, above all, Comerc are not yet priced in the market. The broker’s perception is that Vibra’s shares are being traded at a discount compared to the average of the last three years.

