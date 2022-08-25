Walcyr Session or Afternoon Executioner? Author wins 1,000th soap opera rerun – 08/25/2022

After the success of O Cravo e a Rosa, whose rerun soon after Jornal Hoje got great ratings and disrupted the life of Hora da Venenosa on Record, here comes Chocolate com Pimenta.

The official announcement was made by Ana Maria Braga in today’s episode of Mais Você. In addition to the overwhelming success in their original exhibitions, the novels have authorship in common: they are by Walcyr Carrasco in its golden phase at six o’clock.

Chocolate com Pimenta, as well as O Cravo e a Rosa, has already been shown twice on Globo’s other afternoon reruns, ‘Vale a pena ver de novo’, and also on Canal Viva, whose mission is precisely to take advantage of the vast collection of content produced by the broadcaster.

It seems that the bet on Carrasco’s style has become a safety point in the programming strategy. After failures such as the final phase of the Video Show and the infamous Se Joga, Globo managed to turn the tables on Record in the rerun of some of its most popular soap operas.

There are still other Walcyr productions to enjoy at the time, if necessary. Alma Gêmea, O Prophet and Êta, Mundo Bom were other classics originally written for the 18:00 hour range and fit like a glove for the early afternoon.

Judging by the information that it will undergo a rigorous edition, leaving out all the polemics and eventual sensualities, maybe even Secret Truths 2 will have its place in the queue.

We’ll be back at any time with new information.