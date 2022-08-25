Wanessa Camargo opens her heart about a new phase: ‘I’m tired of stepping on eggshells’ | celebrities



Wanessa Camargo – Reproduction/Instagram

Vanessa CamargoReproduction / Instagram

Published 08/24/2022 12:35 | Updated 08/24/2022 12:49

Rio – Wanessa Camargo is living a new phase after announcing the end of her 17-year marriage to Marcus Buaiz in May. The 39-year-old singer, who since the split has been seen in the company of her ex-boyfriend, Dado Dolabella, spoke about this moment and her mental health in an interview with the magazine “Harpers Bazaar”.

“I come from a place that was very dark for me, which has been facing Panic Disorder for the last two years. It was a long process. For me, they were two very sacred years, but very difficult. I chose to make this path more difficult. so that, today, I could look at you and say ‘I’m feeling happy, freer.’ said Vanessa.

“For me, it’s essential to maintain real habits, so waking up early, sleeping well, eating well. There’s still a lack of physical exercise, but I’ll be back soon, it’s the last bit that’s missing. yourself. Look at yourself and say ‘I’m having difficulty here’. Being honest and not being afraid to be you, because it’s very difficult to be ourselves when we’re afraid. We walk on eggshells all the time for the other, for society, for work And I’m tired of walking on eggshells. I want to walk free, light and loose, barefoot in the wind, I want to be happy”, he concluded.