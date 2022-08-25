War: Ukraine is attacked on Independence Day – 08/24/2022 – World

On the day Ukraine celebrated 31 years of independence from Soviet rule, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that two attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region (southeast of the country) left at least 22 people dead and 50 injured. Kiev had been warning of the possible intensification of Russian bombing on the date, which coincided with the six months of the beginning of the war.

At a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (24), Zelensky said that Russian forces fired missiles at the Tchapline station, about 145 kilometers from Donetsk (a city controlled by pro-Moscow separatists). “Four passenger cars are on fire. Employees are working, but unfortunately the number of casualties could still rise,” he said. Earlier, another Russian attack hit a nearby area and killed an 11-year-old child, according to the government.

On Tuesday (22), the president had cited the risk of a “brutal attack” and other provocations on Independence Day, a holiday that took on new meaning in the face of the Russian invasion, which began in February.

Fearing residents would expose themselves to missiles fired by Vladimir Putin’s forces, the Ukrainian government banned public events, leaving the streets of the capital Kiev less crowded than they usually are for festivities – traditionally marked by a military parade.

The attack announced by Zelensky changed the day’s outlook. As of mid-afternoon Brazilian time, no major action had been recorded, although bomb-proof sirens had sounded in Kiev and other places. Despite the warnings, some people have gathered in the center of the capital, where the carcasses of Russian tanks captured in combat are on display. Khreschatik, one of the city’s main thoroughfares, has been transformed into a military museum to celebrate a holiday inseparable from the war.

“Probably nobody has done as much to unite Ukraine as Putin,” Ukrainian Yevhen Palamartchuk, 38, told Reuters. “We’ve always had some internal tensions in the country, but since 2014 [ano da anexação da Crimeia]and especially since February, we are more united than ever.”

The tone of the statement is similar to what Zelensky used in his Independence Day speech. Speaking in front of Kiev’s central monument, the president said the country was reborn when it was invaded by Russia, adding that he would resist the invasion until the end, without making concessions or compromises that might go against Ukraine’s interests.

“A new nation emerged on February 24 at 4 am. It was not born, but was reborn. A nation that did not cry, did not scream, did not panic. It did not run away. It did not give up. And it did not forget,” the president said in a video. , adopting the boastful tone that marks his speeches in the context of the conflict with Russia.

Zelensky also repeated his claim that he would recover Crimea at any cost, as well as the eastern areas now occupied by Putin’s troops. According to him, Ukraine no longer sees the war ending when there is peace — but when it is, in fact, victorious.

“The occupier believed that in a few days he would be parading in the center of our capital. Today, you can see this parade in Khreschatik. Proof that enemy equipment can appear in the center of Kiev only in this way: burned, in ruins and destroyed. ” The speech referred to the beginning of the conflict, when Moscow made a bold, but failed, venture to try to conquer Kiev by scare.

In his speech, the Ukrainian leader also quoted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as saying that, even speaking English, he makes himself more understandable and closer to Kiev than the “murderers, rapists and looters who commit crimes in Russian.” “.

Boris, who announced his resignation earlier this month, made this fourth surprise trip to Ukraine, where he met with Zelensky and announced a US$63.5 million military package, including 2,000 drones and ammunition. the day would also reserve the announcement of new American aid.

The British prime minister, whom Zelensky described as “dear friend Boris”, said it was vital that Europe maintains its military and economic support for Ukraine, even as rising energy and food prices impact Europe’s consumers.

“To all our friends, I simply say this, we must continue. We must show as friends of Ukraine that we have the same strategic resistance as the people of Ukraine,” he said.

The attack on the train station marked the celebration of independence and the anniversary of the war, in some ways fulfilling Zelensky’s prediction that Putin would attempt “something particularly ugly”. Moscow, however, did not begin the trial of Ukrainian soldiers captured during the takeover of Mariupol — which was also being hailed as an act of escalating tensions.





Today is not just a celebration of the past, but a resounding affirmation that Ukraine proudly remains — and will continue to be — a sovereign and independent nation.





This August 24th was supposed to be a day of celebration, joy, pride. It’s a proud day. But instead of all legitimate parties, it’s the dead and the fighters that we think about today. The courage, the resilience of your people





Today would normally be filled with merry concerts, picnics and parades, held under a blue Ukrainian summer sky. Germany stands firmly on Ukraine’s side in this hour of danger — today and for as long as Ukraine needs our support





No matter how long it takes, the UK will remain with Ukraine and provide all possible military, economic and humanitarian support.





Russia’s war in Ukraine is Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II. The Ukrainian Armed Forces and the entire Ukrainian people are showing tremendous courage and determination. And under the leadership of President Zelensky, you are an inspiration to the world. You can continue to count on the support of NATO





We can never match the sacrifices you are making every day. But we can — and we will — stand by your side