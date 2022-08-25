Warner Bros announces Aquaman 2 and Shazam: Wrath of the Gods postponement

The two films will take a little longer to see the light of day!

Things are getting more and more shaky when it comes to DC movies. Now, Warner Bros. just announced the postponement of Shazam: Fury of the Gods and from the sequence of Aquamanstarring the actor Jason Momoa.

According to the website deadline, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom needs a little more post-production time. Thus, the feature that was scheduled to premiere next March had to be postponed to 25th of December 2023.

So that there are no gaps in the company’s schedule, and not to compete directly with Avatar: The Way of Water, Shazam: Fury of the Gods will no longer premiere in 2022. The film has been moved to the old Aquaman date, March 17 from 2023.

The company also announced that the release of the LeBron James with Maverick Carter and Evil Dead Rise will be shown directly in theaters in December 2022 and April 2023, respectively.

Before that, the feature films would be exclusive to HBO Max. This is in line with the position of the new CEO, David Zaslavwhich is determined to avoid the release of films only in the streaming.

But and you? What do you think about all this?

